American City Business Journals and BizEquity Announce Launch of First-of-Its-Kind Private Company Valuation Index

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American City Business Journals, the country's premier publisher of local business news, today announced a landmark collaboration with BizEquity, the global leader in private business valuation data, to launch the Private Company Valuation Index—the first benchmarking tool designed specifically to track valuation trends across the private market.

Built on BizEquity's unparalleled proprietary dataset, which includes millions of historical valuations, the Index delivers real-time insight into how private company values are shifting across industries, regions, and revenue bands.

A New Benchmark for the Private Markets

The Private Company Valuation Index gives financial advisors, wealth managers, M&A professionals, and other financial service providers a powerful, data-driven resource to ground their client conversations in a macro-level market context.

"For decades, business owners and advisors have relied on public-market proxies to understand private-company value. The BizEquity Private Company Index finally brings transparency to the private economy itself," said Scott Gabehart, Chief Valuation Officer at BizEquity.

"While public market indices are widely available, private business owners have long operated without a credible indicator of how their company's value fits into broader market trends," said Whit Shaw, CEO at American City Business Journals. "Our partnership with BizEquity fills that gap. Together, we are providing advisors with a reliable, real-time benchmark to support smarter planning, stronger client relationships, and more informed decision-making."

Delivering Context, Clarity, and Strategic Insight

Unlike generic static industry reports, the new Index offers:

Daily, Weekly, Monthly, and Annual updates on national and sector-specific valuation trends

Indexed tracking of cash flow/revenue multiples and value changes over time

Insights derived from anonymized data spanning thousands of industries

Client-ready charts, benchmarks, and summaries designed for easy communication

These features empower advisors to:

Benchmark a client's valuation within its relevant industry

Explain how policy changes, interest rates, and macroeconomic shifts impact value

Facilitate smarter planning around growth, investment, or exit/succession timelines

Incorporate big-picture valuation trends into newsletters, webinars, and thought leadership

Strengthen trust and engagement through credible, data-backed insights

A Tool That Elevates Every Advisory Conversation

Most business owners lack visibility into how market trends affect their company's value. The Private Company Valuation Index gives advisors credible, timely data to answer the questions owners ask most:

"How does the value of my business compare?"

"What's happening in my industry?"

"Is now a good time to sell or grow?"

With both high-level perspective and granular industry insights, the Index uniquely pairs macro-trends with micro-level personalized valuations, enabling advisors to deliver a complete, differentiated advisory experience.

Real Data. Real Trends. Real Impact.

The launch of the Private Company Valuation Index marks a major advancement in private market intelligence and a major step forward for the advisors who serve the millions of private business owners that form the backbone of the U.S. economy.

To explore the latest PCI data, view quarterly trends, and access advisor-ready charts and benchmarks, visit:

https://www.bizjournals.com/bizjournals/partner-insights/private-company-valuation-index

Smarter planning starts with sharper benchmarks.

And sharper benchmarks start here.

About BizEquity

BizEquity is the leading fintech software company created to democratize business valuation knowledge for every business in the world. BizEquity has created the largest online business valuation cloud-based software product and service and the most business valuation data on businesses in the market today. BizEquity's patented platform is distributed through leading financial services firms such as TD Bank; UBS; PNC; Northwestern Mutual; Equitable; Goldman Sachs, and over 750 other financial services firms and over 4,000 advisors. BizEquity was acquired by ACBJ in 2019 and now is able to provide financial services firms support to better reach business owner clients to help them discover their worth.

About American City Business Journals

American City Business Journals is a multi-platform media company providing in-depth coverage of local business communities and breaking news. Through print, digital products and face-to-face events, ACBJ offers business leaders many avenues for making connections and gives them a competitive edge locally, regionally and nationally. ACBJ is the premier media solutions platform for companies that target business decision-makers.

