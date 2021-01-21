American College of Education and Study.com Announce Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Study.com and American College of Education (ACE) have entered into a partnership that gives adult learners an affordable pathway to earn a college degree. The partnership offers students seamless transfer of up to 60 college credits earned using Study.com's online College Accelerator platform to ACE toward degrees in education, leadership, healthcare, nursing and business.

"At Study.com, our partners share a belief that education should be accessible," said Sonia Munoz, Study.com's Vice President of Partnerships and Growth. "This partnership with American College of Education exemplifies that important mission, expanding accessibility and bringing opportunity for more adult students to pursue an affordable college degree."

"Our mission at ACE is to deliver high-quality, accessible, online education programs," said ACE President Dr. Shawntel Landry. "This partnership with Study.com supports that mission and underscores our commitment to providing affordable and convenient opportunities for students to advance their education."

Study.com is the alternative credit provider with the largest online course catalog of college-recommended courses. Utilizing Study.com's College Accelerator platform, students have collectively saved over $132 million in tuition for courses transferrable to 1500 universities across the nation.

ACE is a fully online college offering more than 50 quality programs for working professionals, including bachelor's completion programs, master's and doctoral degrees, and certificates and micro-credentials. It is ranked No. 3 for number of Master of Education degrees conferred nationally.

About Study.com

Study.com is a leading online education platform providing academic support for learners and educators. Study.com's online courses, short, animated video lessons, and study tools make learning simple for over 30 million students, teachers, and working professionals. Study.com was founded in 2002 and is a privately held company located in Mountain View, Calif. Learn more at https://www.study.com or download the mobile app from the iOS app store or Google Play.

About American College of Education

ACE is an accredited, completely online college specializing in affordable programs in education, leadership, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 50 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. For more information, visit ace.edu.

