Study.com Launches Free, AI-Powered Praxis Core Test Prep, for Aspiring Teachers

As the official partner of ETS Praxis, this collaboration will increase access and support a more diverse and prepared teacher talent pipeline

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and PRINCETON, N.J., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Study.com announced the launch of its free Praxis Core Prep, a comprehensive AI-enabled preparation and diagnostic resource for aspiring teachers, in partnership with ETS's Praxis Program . This launch represents the next step in an ongoing partnership between Study.com and Praxis, the leading provider of teacher licensure assessments, announced earlier this year.

At a time when district and school systems across the country continue to struggle with teacher shortages and a need to broaden diversity within the profession, the free Praxis Core Prep is an innovative tool that provides teacher candidates with an accessible, personalized study resource to strengthen their reading, writing, and math skills to pass the certification exam.

"We know that teachers are at the heart of learning which is why we are excited to join forces with Study.com to offer aspiring teachers even more free resources to be successful," said Paul Gollash, Vice President of K-12 Solutions at ETS. "This AI-powered offering leverages best-in-class research from both Study.com and ETS to build a dynamic and personalized prep offering in order to best serve the teachers of tomorrow."

Drawing on two years of research , Study.com, an award-winning learning platform has developed a high-quality offering to address the diverse needs of aspiring educators. Key features of Study.com's free Praxis Core Prep include:

Personalized learning plans tailored to individual strengths and weaknesses.

Video-based micro lessons cater to various learning styles, including visual, auditory, and reading-based instruction.

AI-powered diagnostic tools that identify areas for improvement and guide test takers through targeted study sessions.

Multi-module options for differentiated learning, accommodating diverse learning styles, English Language Learners (ELL), and translation.

Interactive quizzes with instant feedback to reinforce learning and save educators' valuable time.

"Too often, the financial and preparation barriers prevent outstanding teacher candidates from entering our classrooms. We are thrilled that partners like ETS are mission-aligned with our strategic efforts to strengthen and support a more representative K-12 workforce," said Dana Bryson, Senior Vice President of Social Impact at Study.com. "Through findings from Study.com's Keys to the Classroom program with non-traditional and diverse teacher candidates, we have identified key strategies that lead to success on licensure exams and integrated them into our Praxis Core Prep to empower and ensure every child has a well-trained, high-quality educator in their classroom."

With a 92% pass rate, Study.com is trusted by thousands of teacher candidates every year and is the official ETS Praxis® test prep partner helping increase the teacher pipeline and support the educators of tomorrow. The partnership began as part of Study.com's Keys to the Classroom Initiative, a coalition committed to deploying what's working to develop a more diverse and representative educator pipeline and help prepare aspiring educators in the classroom.

Study.com partners with state education departments, school districts, colleges of education, and education-focused nonprofits to help aspiring educators prepare and pass their credentialing exams. Keys to the Classroom is currently in 20 states, and Study.com has donated over $4 million in test prep materials. Across the nation, hundreds of teacher cadets are enrolled in Keys to the Classroom, including 50 percent who identify as people of color.

For more information about Study.com's free Praxis Core Prep resources, visit: https://praxis.ets.org/tomorrows-teacher/study-partnership.html

