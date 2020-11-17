American College of Education Awarded CCNE Accreditation for Nursing Programs

With nursing accreditation in hand, ACE now offers new RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and BSN to Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) programs. The RN to BSN features a total cost of $7950, including all tuition and fees, making it among the most affordable nursing programs in the country. ACE will continue offering the RN to MSN program, an accelerated full pathway to earn both a bachelor's and master's degree with focus of study areas in nurse administration and nurse education.

CCNE is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education as a national accreditation agency and is the nation's leading accrediting agency for nursing programs at the bachelor's, master's and residency levels. ACE sought the voluntary accreditation to demonstrate the high quality of its nursing department and curriculum.

"All of us at ACE – especially our nursing faculty and staff – have been working toward CCNE accreditation since the inception of our nursing program in 2018," said ACE President Dr. Shawntel Landry. "We are especially pleased to now offer the in-demand RN to BSN program for less than $8,000. That really speaks to ACE's commitment to making quality education affordable and accessible to all students."

ACE entered the nursing education field with the RN to MSN program in August 2018. From the start, the fully online program has been grounded in evidence-based courses teaching global perspectives, informatics and innovative thinking. Nursing students also have an opportunity to design a practicum with a local healthcare organization. The new RN to BSN program includes the opportunity to take two master's-level courses so students can easily continue through to the MSN program at ACE.

"I am so proud of the nursing program we have built at ACE and that we've earned CCNE accreditation," said Dr. Claudia Mitchell, assistant provost for healthcare professions at ACE. "Our program is designed to ensure our graduates are fully prepared to work and lead in today's complex and changing healthcare environment."

About American College of Education

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Indianapolis, American College of Education is an accredited, completely online college specializing in affordable programs in education, nursing, healthcare, business and leadership. ACE offers more than 50 programs for adult students to pursue doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degrees, along with micro-credentials and certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corp and for four years has been ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana, achieving the #4 ranking for large employers in 2020. Learn more at www.ace.edu.

