American College of Education Awards Two Master's Degree Scholarships to Nonprofit Partner Members

News provided by

American College of Education

05 Oct, 2023, 08:04 ET

The college presented scholarships to a recipient through Crayons to Computers and the other through Teachers' Treasures

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education® (ACE), recently awarded two teachers with scholarships toward a master's degree. One was awarded to Tarrah Huber through Crayons to Computers and the other to Payton Hill through Teachers' Treasures. Both organizations are nonprofit partners with ACE.

Crayons to Computers is based in Cincinnati and Teachers' Treasures in Indianapolis. Both support educators of students in need by providing school supplies for classroom operation and student success. As a partner of both nonprofits, ACE awards a master's degree scholarship to an eligible educator each year.

"Growing up, I was not the strongest reader," Huber said. "Now, it's one of my favorite subjects to teach. Many of my students are behind grade-level, so I look forward to using this master's degree to learn more about building literacy."

"Earning a master's degree will equip me to better serve my students," Hill said. "I aspire to specialize in behavior and help students who are either behind or at risk of such. I work tirelessly for them to know someone cares about their success."

The scholarships come on the heels of the college's Month of Impact, where its entire community of stakeholders gather to make a difference locally and globally as part of its B Corp mission and commitment to do good.

"It's an honor to award Tarrah and Payton with these scholarships," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "ACE was founded by educators for educators, and it's exemplary professionals like them who will lead the charge in positive change for education."

 About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing.  ACE is ranked #2 on Newsweek's 2023 top online colleges list. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

SOURCE American College of Education

Also from this source

American College of Education Welcomes Dr. Barbara Jenkins to its Board of Trustees

American College of Education Hires Higher Education Strategist, Bob Paxton, as VP of Education Solutions

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.