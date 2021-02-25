American College of Education Expanding Program Offerings with May 24 Term

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education is expanding its nursing and healthcare offerings to include new programs in telehealth, nursing education and simulation, and nursing leadership. These new programs further expand ACE's nursing offerings, which feature some of the most affordable RN to BSN, RN to MSN and BSN to MSN programs in the country.

The Certificate in Telehealth is designed for healthcare professionals interested in using telehealth services to improve access for patients, increase the efficiency of healthcare delivery and work toward better patient outcomes. With the proliferation of telehealth, this certificate is relevant for many different healthcare careers.

The Certificate in Nursing Education & Simulation, designed for new nurse educators or nurses interested in becoming nurse educators, prepares students to teach using the latest simulation tools that replicate patient care scenarios. Upon completing this certificate, graduates will be able to develop and plan simulation scenarios to build student skills in patient care.

Students who complete the Certificate in Nursing Leadership & Management will be prepared for the complex challenges in today's demanding nursing environment. This program explores a variety of topics in leadership, from human resources and communication to financial analysis and quality improvement.

ACE will also offer the new three-course Micro-Credential in Simulation in Healthcare, which provides a foundation in using simulation in healthcare education. Students who complete the three courses will receive a micro-credential and a digital badge to display their commitment to learning healthcare simulation skills. This micro-credential can also be put toward the full Certificate in Nursing Education & Simulation.

These programs will be available beginning with the May 24 term (except in select states; see program page for details). If you are interested in these or any other programs at ACE, please contact the enrollment team at (800) 280-0307 option 2 or visit ace.edu to use the live chat feature fill out the request for information form.

About American College of Education

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Indianapolis, American College of Education is an accredited, completely online college specializing in affordable programs in education, nursing, healthcare, business and leadership. ACE offers more than 50 programs for adult students to pursue doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degrees, along with micro-credentials and certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corp and for four years has been ranked as one of the Best Places to Work in Indiana, achieving the No. 4 ranking for large employers in 2020. Learn more at www.ace.edu.

