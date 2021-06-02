American College of Education Launches Fully Online MBA in Social Impact

INDIANAPOLIS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education is now offering a fully online MBA in Social Impact, a unique program that combines the rigor of a traditional business program with the power of doing good.

The program will be available with the August 23 term start at a total cost – including tuition and fees – of $10,325, making it among the lowest-priced MBA programs in the nation. The program can be completed in about 18 months (or less if the student chooses to take more than one course at a time).

"ACE's MBA in Social Impact is a strong, challenging business program with the important added element of social impact and corporate social responsibility that speaks to the ACE mission," said ACE President Dr. Shawntel Landry. "We welcome the opportunity to prepare leaders to excel, with the added distinction of understanding the business benefits and demands of social responsibility."

The online MBA in Social Impact is grounded in a rigorous and substantive business education that will prepare leaders to excel in the framework of social responsibility.

The core curriculum is composed of 28 credit hours, including a capstone, focusing on areas such as leadership theory, financial management, organizational behavior and change, and human resources management. Students also will choose nine credit hours in one of three social impact areas— Sustainability, Diversity and Inclusion or Data Analytics – or choose a general business focus.

Each focus of study takes a deep look at the issue from the business perspective so students understand how incorporating socially responsible principles can benefit both the community and the organization.

"The ACE MBA in Social Impact is for business professionals who want a challenging master's experience with the added bonus of understanding how benefitting society also benefits business," said Marc Aguilera, chair of the ACE Department of Business. "It's everything in a traditional MBA, plus more."

About American College of Education

ACE is an accredited, completely online college specializing in affordable programs in education, nursing, healthcare, leadership and business. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 70 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, master's or a bachelor's completion degree, along with micro-credentials and certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation. Certified B Corporations are leaders of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems. For more information, visit ace.edu.

