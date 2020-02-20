American College of Education Makes Fourth Straight Appearance on List of Indiana Best Places to Work

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth year in a row, American College of Education (ACE) has been named one of the 125 Best Places to Work in Indiana. This elite group of corporate honorees were selected based on employer reports and comprehensive employee surveys.

"The 'Best Place to Work' recognition is a testament to what we do day in and day out to create and sustain a positive and thriving work environment," said KK Byland, vice president of human resources at ACE. "We listen to our employees and try to provide valued employee benefits such as a flexible remote-work policy, paid parental leave, civic hours, and tuition assistance."

This year is especially rewarding for ACE because it is the first year the school was part of the "Large Companies" category and still earned a place on the list. This recognition follows other honors for ACE in 2019: being named to the list of Online Master's Best Programs , earning the top spot for working professionals , and becoming the first higher education program to earn International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Recognition for its M.Ed. in Educational Technology program.

"ACE is celebrating a four-year streak as an Indiana Best Place to Work," said ACE president Shawntel Landry. "We work hard to maintain a culture that goes above and beyond for our students and is productive for our employees. This award caps off a very positive 2019 for the college and I look forward to what's next for ACE in 2020."

On April 30, the companies nominated will learn their official ranking. ACE previously scored the No. 2 spot in the medium-sized companies division in 2019, No. 7 in 2018, and No. 6 in 2017.

