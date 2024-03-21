American College of Education Named Top Workplace by Energage and USA Today

The college was honored for the third-consecutive year

INDIANAPOLIS, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American College of Education®(ACE) was recently presented the 2024 Top Workplaces USA award by Energage and USA Today at a celebration in New York City. For the third-consecutive year, ACE was chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey issued by Energage.

Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks. ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland, Chief Human Resources Officer KK Byland and Vice President of Human Resources Natalie Pelham attended the celebration. ACE earned twelve culture badges.

"Seeing ACE evolve in employee engagement over the past nine years continues to be inspiring," Byland said. "It was a so exciting to attend the event in New York and celebrate next to like-minded organizations who believe in what we believe in - creating space for employees to not only thrive in their careers, but to also have fun serving a mission."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," Energage CEO Eric Rubino added. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

About American College of Education

American College of Education® (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. ACE is headquartered in Indianapolis and offers more than 60 innovative and engaging doctoral, specialist, master's and bachelor's degree programs for adult students, along with graduate-level certificate programs.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 18 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

