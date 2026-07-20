American Conference Names Eryn McVerry Chief Brand Officer

Veteran brand strategist brings experience across agencies and professional sports

IRVING, Texas, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti announced today that Eryn McVerry has been named the conference's chief brand officer. The veteran brand strategist began her role in July 2026.

"A year ago, we gave the American a clear, modern identity, and the response showed what is possible when we move boldly and with purpose," Pernetti said. "In its first year, the American brand generated hundreds of millions of impressions and more than $500 million in earned media value. The result is greater national visibility, a strengthened identity and new commercial value."

In the role, McVerry will translate the conference's brand vision into enterprise-wide action by aligning priorities across marketing and the conference's commercial division, American RISE Ventures. This integrated approach will advance the American's brand strategy, connect it to business growth and create greater value for its member institutions, student-athletes, partners and fans. The branding, creative, digital, and communications departments will report to McVerry.

"Eryn brings dynamic leadership and a strategic approach that will further elevate the American's rising brand into greater connection and commercial value," Pernetti added. "Her experience across agencies, with major brands and in professional sports will help align our talented team, strengthen partnerships, and move our brand strategy into action. This move is a focused investment in our next chapter, with every decision grounded in our mission and the student-athlete experience."

McVerry brings 20 years of experience helping organizations connect marketing, partnerships, and business strategy across agencies, global brands, and professional sports. Most recently, she founded Maryn & Co., advising organizations across the sports, media, technology, and nonprofit sectors on brand strategy, growth, and organizational alignment.

"What drew me to the American is the possibility ahead and the people who are ready to build it together," McVerry said. "I've always believed the strongest brands bring people together around a shared vision and inspire people to move forward. That's what excites me about this opportunity. Commissioner Pernetti has a clear vision for the conference, and I'm excited to help bring that vision to life in ways that create value for the conference."

McVerry previously served as executive vice president of brand for the Chicago Blackhawks where she helped define the organization's brand purpose and led its first campaign in four seasons during a period of transformation. Prior to her time in Chicago, she served as senior vice president of brand and content strategy for the Tampa Bay Lightning, where she led the award-winning 'Be the Distant Thunder' campaign during COVID, helping the organization earn 10 Clio Sports Awards and recognition as Sports Business Journal's Team of the Year. Earlier in her career, she held leadership positions at TBWA\Chiat\Day, Ogilvy, and Momentum, developing strategy for brands including Verizon, Budweiser, NASCAR, and the U.S. Army.

McVerry earned a bachelor's degree in sports management and communication from the University of Michigan and a master's degree in advertising from Michigan State University. She serves on the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology Advisory Board.

About American Conference

The American Conference is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. The league was founded in 1979, reconstituted in 2013 as the American Athletic Conference, and rebranded as the American Conference in 2025. With the conference office in Irving, Texas, the American includes the following institutions: University of Alabama at Birmingham, United States Military Academy West Point (Army, in football only), University of North Carolina at Charlotte, East Carolina University, Florida Atlantic University, University of Memphis, United States Naval Academy (Navy, in football only), University of North Texas, Rice University, University of South Florida, Temple University, University of Texas at San Antonio, Tulane University, University of Tulsa and Wichita State University (basketball and Olympic sports). Under the leadership of Commissioner Tim Pernetti, the American sponsors 20 sports, nine for men and 11 for women; is a member of the College Football Playoff; has television partnerships with ESPN and CBS Sports; and in the spring of 2019 signed a foundational television agreement with ESPN that commenced in 2020-21 and extends through the 2033-34 academic year. For more information, visit TheAmerican.org.

SOURCE American Conference