LLH Healthcare Expands Multiyear Partnership With American Conference

Expanded relationship includes American Football Championship title partnership, American Basketball Championship partnership, new Tailgate Tour integration, and student-athlete NIL content series

IRVING, Texas, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Conference and LLH Healthcare today announced a multiyear extension of their partnership that will expand LLH's relationship with the conference across football, basketball, fan engagement, student-athlete storytelling and community impact through the 2028-29 academic year.

The extended partnership continues LLH Healthcare's role as the official and exclusive employee benefits partner of the American Conference and deepens the relationship across the conference's championship and fan-facing platforms.

LLH Healthcare will serve as the title partner of the American Conference Football Championship from 2026-28. The LLH Healthcare American Conference Football Championship will include national broadcast-visible on-field branding, in-stadium activations, trophy presentation integration, and the return of the Extra Point for Education initiative.

The partnership also expands LLH Healthcare's presence across the American Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championships from 2027-29, including national broadcast-visible LED branding, exclusive in-venue content for fans, ESPN+ broadcast integration, premium VIP hospitality, and the title sponsor of the American Conference Tip-Off Dinner presented by LLH Healthcare.

"From the start, LLH Healthcare and the American Conference have been aligned in our mission to invest in experiences for student-athletes, loyal fans, our member institutions and, most importantly, the community," said American Conference Commissioner Tim Pernetti. "This partnership elevates American Conference championships and will provide a platform for student-athlete storytelling, community impact and a shared belief that aligned brands can boldly rise together."

The long-term relationship will include LLH Healthcare's integration into the American Conference Tailgate Tour, which will launch on Sept. 12, 2026, when Temple hosts Penn State in Philadelphia, and continue into the 2027 season and beyond. This one-of-a-kind mobile fan experience will bring the energy, community and spirit of college football to American Conference campuses. LLH Healthcare will proudly present a curated helmet display experience and a football championship trophy photo opportunity, giving fans an exclusive opportunity for a shareable social media experience.

Additional 2026 Tailgate Tour stops include Memphis at South Florida on Nov. 12, South Florida at Florida Atlantic on Nov. 21 and the American Conference Football Championship on Dec. 5. The partnership will introduce a content series designed to highlight the lives of student-athletes called "LIVE LIFE HEALTHY: Built Different, Every Day." This short-form NIL series will showcase the habits that help student-athletes stay physically and mentally prepared for the classroom and competition. Numerous student-athletes across multiple American Conference schools and sports will be featured, with content distributed across student-athlete, conference, and LLH Healthcare social channels.

"LLH Healthcare was built around a simple belief: People deserve access to care and support that helps them live healthier, fuller lives," said Zach Rogers, CEO of LLH Healthcare. "The American Conference shares that belief in a powerful way. Through this partnership, we have the opportunity to support student-athletes, engage fans, invest in education and connect with communities through moments that matter. We are proud to continue growing with the American."

The American and LLH Healthcare will also continue to connect championship events with community impact. During the American Conference Football Championship, LLH Healthcare will support the Extra Point for Education activation, with contributions tied to successful extra points benefiting scholarship funds at the competing universities.

At the American Conference basketball championships in Tampa, Florida, LLH Healthcare will serve as the entitlement partner of the American Conference Tip-Off Dinner, a corporate fundraising event that brings together member institution leaders, university partners, alumni associations, conference partners, and LLH executives. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit Everyday Blessings Inc., a Florida-based nonprofit organization founded to help keep siblings together while in foster care.

"LLH Healthcare shares our vision for the future of the American Conference and the innovative platform we are building through American RISE Ventures," said Bryan Calka, chief commercial officer, American Conference. "By working together, we continue to create new opportunities that benefit our member institutions while delivering measurable value to our partner. This sponsorship represents a true partnership with mutual success at its core."

The partnership was executed through American RISE Ventures, the first wholly owned commercial division of the conference created to lead revenue generation, sponsorship strategy, brand partnerships, technology and emerging business opportunities.

Partnership Highlights

Multiyear extension: LLH Healthcare will extend its partnership with the American Conference from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2029.

Official designation: LLH Healthcare will continue as the official and exclusive employee benefits partner of the American Conference.

Football championship title partnership: LLH Healthcare will serve as title partner of the American Conference Football Championship from 2026-28.

Tailgate Tour integration: LLH Healthcare will sponsor the helmet wall and football championship trophy photo station at the American Conference Tailgate Tour during the 2026 and 2027 football seasons.

Basketball championship presence: LLH Healthcare will continue its role across the American Conference Men's and Women's Basketball Championships from 2027-29.

Student-athlete storytelling: The "LIVE LIFE HEALTHY: Built Different, Every Day" NIL content series will feature student-athletes across multiple American Conference schools and sports.

Community impact: LLH Healthcare will support Extra Point for Education during the football championship and the American Conference Tip-Off Dinner benefiting Everyday Blessings Inc. during basketball championship week.

About American Conference

The American Conference is a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. The league was founded in 1979, reconstituted in 2013 as the American Athletic Conference, and rebranded as the "American Conference" in 2025. With the conference office in Irving, Texas, the American is comprised of the following institutions: University of Alabama at Birmingham, United States Military Academy West Point (Army, in football only), University of North Carolina at Charlotte, East Carolina University, Florida Atlantic University, University of Memphis, United States Naval Academy (Navy, in football only), University of North Texas, Rice University, University of South Florida, Temple University, University of Texas at San Antonio, Tulane University, University of Tulsa and Wichita State University (basketball and Olympic sports). Under the leadership of Commissioner Tim Pernetti, the American sponsors 20 sports, nine for men and 11 for women; is a member of the College Football Playoff; has television partnerships with ESPN and CBS Sports; and in the spring of 2019 signed a foundational television agreement with ESPN that commenced in 2020-21 and extends through the 2033-34 academic year. For more information, please visit TheAmerican.org.

About LLH Healthcare

Founded in 2019, LLH Healthcare is where workplace champions choose care. Our mission is empowering individuals, families, and organizations to live life healthy through innovative benefits and wellbeing solutions. LLH Healthcare delivers smarter, more inclusive benefits designed to complement existing healthcare coverage and support overall wellbeing.

Our comprehensive plans include 24/7 virtual primary and urgent care, prescription benefits, virtual behavioral health services, hospital indemnity coverage, and preventive health resources that make quality care more accessible while encouraging healthier outcomes.

LLH Healthcare helps employers, universities, and organizations invest in the health and wellbeing of their people. Together, we're helping today's champions live life healthy. Learn more at LiveLifeHealthy.com.

SOURCE American Conference