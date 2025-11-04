American Council of Cannabis Medicine Expands Elevated States Program to Engage Association Members Nationwide

New National Partnerships Expected to Introduce Hundreds of Thousands of New Patients to Medical Cannabis Through Education, Access, and Wellness Integration

WASHINGTON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM) today announced a major expansion of its Elevated States Program, a groundbreaking national initiative designed to educate, empower, and enroll millions of Americans into responsible, medically guided access to therapeutic cannabis.

Elevated States Program

Through partnerships with major trade associations, professional groups, and membership-based organizations, Elevated States is bringing trusted medical cannabis education and compliant access directly to the country's largest new audience of potential patients. Participating organizations can now offer members a clear, credible pathway to explore medical cannabis as part of broader health and wellness programs—all within compliant state frameworks.

"This expansion will bring one of the largest waves of new, qualified patients into medical cannabis programs in U.S. history," said Scott Rancie, Vice President at ACCM. "Elevated States bridges trusted associations, aligned physicians, and the Member First Health Network to deliver a consistent, state-focused, and responsible patient experience."

"We are excited to work with the Elevated States program as part of our 2026 health and wellness offering," said Darleen Mangin, Program Coordinator at the North American Agave Council. "Providing quality medical cannabis education and access to our members is timely given the positive advancements."

Education, Access, and Connection Through Collaboration

Working with national trade associations and wellness organizations, ACCM's Distinguished Physicians Program has built an education and benefit framework introducing medical cannabis to millions through health initiatives, member benefits, and wellness platforms.

The Elevated States platform connects associations and members to state-licensed dispensaries through the Member First Health Network, ensuring legal, seamless, and physician-supported access to care.

"Elevated States was created to make trusted information and safe access available to every member of an organization that values health and wellness," said Narith Pahn, Chief Operating Officer at Dragonfly Wellness. "They're helping Utahns—and Americans nationwide—learn and grow the right way. Adding Elevated States to our dispensary programming expands safe, responsible patient access and strengthens our partnership with ACCM."

The Technology Powering Progress

Behind Elevated States is ACCM's Next Frontier standard program and platform, powering the compliant, secure digital infrastructure connecting patients, physicians, dispensaries, TPAs, and associations. ACCM's tech partner EM2P2's CannaLnx platform validates, tracks, and processes medical cannabis transactions, ensuring transparency and compliance at every step.

"Together with ACCM, we've built the digital backbone that supports responsible integration of medical cannabis into mainstream health benefit systems," said Gennaro Luce, CEO of EM2P2. "This is about making education and access real, measurable, and sustainable."

Setting the National Standard for Medical Cannabis Integration

ACCM's Elevated States initiative represents a scalable, standards-driven model uniting associations, physicians, insurers, and dispensaries into one interoperable network—bridging healthcare and cannabis access.

"Elevated States gives associations a powerful way to improve members' well-being while accelerating responsible patient access nationwide," said Dr. Annabelle Morgan, Co-Chair of ACCM's Industry Leadership Council. "This is the next chapter in making medical cannabis part of mainstream health."

About the American Council of Cannabis Medicine (ACCM)

The American Council of Cannabis Medicine is the leading voice for the U.S. medical cannabis industry, representing a coalition of retailers, producers, healthcare professionals, researchers, insurers, patient advocates, and wellness providers.

Founded in 2016 as a Capitol Hill working group, ACCM has evolved into a national organization dedicated to expanding safe, effective, and equitable access to medical cannabis through policy advancement, physician education, and patient advocacy.

