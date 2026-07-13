American Council of Learned Societies Announces 2026-27 Fellowship and Grant Competitions

News provided byAmerican Council of Learned Societies
Jul 13, 2026, 15:00 ET
Fellowships and Grants Offer Funding for Research and Public Engagement in the Humanities and Social Sciences
NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce its 2026-27 fellowship and grant competitions.
ACLS offers programs that promote research across all fields of the humanities and social sciences, as well as programs focused on public engagement beyond the academy. In 2026, ACLS proudly celebrates 100 years of grantmaking to individual scholars.
Application deadlines vary by program. Applications are now open for ACLS Fellowships, Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellowships in American Art, Mellon/ACLS Dissertation Innovation Fellowships, and ACLS HBCU Faculty Fellowships and Grants. Applications for additional programs will open in the coming months.
Please note that all of this year's competitions will close at 5:00 PM ET.
Our application, peer review, and award processes aim to promote inclusive excellence, and we welcome applicants from groups that are underrepresented in the academic humanities and from across the diverse landscape of higher education.
September 17, 2026
October 28, 2026
- Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellowships in American Art
- Mellon/ACLS Dissertation Innovation Fellowships
- Summer Institute for the Study of East Central and Southeastern Europe
- The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Dissertation Fellowships in Buddhist Studies
- The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Early Career Research Fellowships in Buddhist Studies
November 5, 2026
- Luce/ACLS Early Career Fellowships in China Studies - Long-term
- Luce/ACLS Early Career Fellowships in China Studies - Flexible
- Luce/ACLS Travel Grants in China Studies
November 11, 2026
November 20, 2026
- ACLS Digital Justice Development Grant
- ACLS Digital Justice Seed Grants
- The Robert H. N. Ho Family Foundation Public Impact Grants in Buddhist Studies
January 13, 2027
February 1, 2027
March 10, 2027
April 2, 2027
We encourage you to share this message with members of your community who may be interested in these fellowship and grant opportunities.
For general questions, please review our FAQ or contact [email protected]
Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 86 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.
SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies
Share this article