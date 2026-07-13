American Council of Learned Societies Announces 2026-27 Fellowship and Grant Competitions

Fellowships and Grants Offer Funding for Research and Public Engagement in the Humanities and Social Sciences

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to announce its 2026-27 fellowship and grant competitions.

ACLS offers programs that promote research across all fields of the humanities and social sciences, as well as programs focused on public engagement beyond the academy. In 2026, ACLS proudly celebrates 100 years of grantmaking to individual scholars.

ACLS Announces 2026-27 Fellowship and Grant Competitions

Application deadlines vary by program. Applications are now open for ACLS Fellowships, Luce/ACLS Dissertation Fellowships in American Art, Mellon/ACLS Dissertation Innovation Fellowships, and ACLS HBCU Faculty Fellowships and Grants. Applications for additional programs will open in the coming months.

Please note that all of this year's competitions will close at 5:00 PM ET.

Our application, peer review, and award processes aim to promote inclusive excellence, and we welcome applicants from groups that are underrepresented in the academic humanities and from across the diverse landscape of higher education.

September 17, 2026

October 28, 2026

November 5, 2026

November 11, 2026

November 20, 2026

January 13, 2027

February 1, 2027

March 10, 2027

April 2, 2027

We encourage you to share this message with members of your community who may be interested in these fellowship and grant opportunities.

For general questions, please review our FAQ or contact [email protected]

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 86 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies