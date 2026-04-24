American Council of Learned Societies Announces 2026 Awardees of the Graduate Internships on the Spiritual Infrastructure of the Future Program

Program Supports Summer Internships and Professional Development for 10 Emerging

Scholars of Religion

NEW YORK, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is pleased to name the inaugural awardees of the Graduate Internships on the Spiritual Infrastructure of the Future Program. The program provides practical work opportunities for talented, entrepreneurial PhD students in the humanities and social sciences whose dissertation topics relate to the study of religion and intends to build institutional partnerships that create a pipeline of new leaders knowledgeable about the rapidly changing American religious landscape. The internships are part of a three-year multifaceted initiative including research, public engagement, and pipeline development in service of identifying and advancing the Spiritual Infrastructure of the Future, a grant to Bryn Mawr College, funded by Templeton Religion Trust (TRT).

Ten fellows will take up nine-week internship projects designed to utilize the diverse skills of PhD students. Post this 2026 Graduate Internships on the Spiritual Infrastructure of the Future host organizations

Starting in June, 10 fellows will take up nine-week internship projects designed to utilize the diverse skills of PhD students in the humanities and social sciences while contributing to the impactful work of host organizations. The 2026 awardees represent 10 different universities and departments of religious studies, theology, American studies, film studies, anthropology, and sociology.

"ACLS is excited to announce the 10 outstanding scholars who will take on 2026 Graduate Internships on the Spiritual Infrastructure of the Future," said Desiree Barron-Callaci, ACLS Senior Program Officer in US Programs. "Our 2026 host organizations creatively designed projects in collaboration with ACLS to harness the power of interns' advanced research skills, cultural capacities, and deep knowledge of topics related to religion."

"This inaugural cohort will show the exciting potential of collaboration between scholars and nonprofit organizations," said Jonathan Anjaria, a program co-leader and Professor of Anthropology at Brandeis University. "Fellows will gain hands-on experience doing work that engages broad audiences, while fostering more informed public conversations on religious life in the United States. We are also excited by this program's potential to reshape PhD training, since it will demonstrate how internships lead to better academic writing, improve career outcomes, and enhance the social impact of doctoral work."

The 2026 awardees of the ACLS Graduate Internships on the Spiritual Infrastructure of the Future are:

Izzak Novak, Northwestern University, American Religions

American Friends Service Committee – Quaker Action for Migrant Justice

khadijah j. akeem-cox, The George Washington University, American Studies

CAIR Minnesota – Mapping and Strengthening Muslim Spiritual Infrastructure in Minnesota

Alex Gruber, Fordham University, Theology

Coalition for Spiritual & Public Leadership – Discerning Our Way Forward: A Spiritual Toolkit for Justice Leaders

Jacob Green, University of Virginia, Media Studies

ICJS – Developing AI for Interfaith Literacy and Dialogue

Eric Gu, University of California Irvine, Anthropology

Interfaith America – Reviving Pluralism: Charting the Next Chapter of an American Tradition

Rose Miller, University of Southern California, Religious Studies

Jewish Women's Archive – Shalvi/Hyman Encyclopedia of Jewish Women

Moses Ohene Biney, Rice University, Sociology

Norton Healthcare – A Solution-Oriented Assessment of Faith Communities' Health Engagement

Robyn West, Chicago Theological Seminary, Theology and Cultural Criticism

Operation Shoestring – Enhancing Networks of Support for Jackson's Youth with Faith Communities

Chloe Landen, University of Texas at Austin, Religious Studies

Religion News Service – Enriching Public Understanding of Religion Through Digital Media

Peter Dziedzic, Harvard University, Study of Religion

The Conversation – Collaborative, Evidence-Based Religion Journalism for the Public Good

Learn more about the 2026 awardees and their internship projects.

Formed a century ago, the American Council of Learned Societies (ACLS) is a nonprofit federation of 81 scholarly organizations. As the leading representative of American scholarship in the humanities and social sciences, ACLS upholds the core principle that knowledge is a public good. In supporting its member organizations, ACLS expands the forms, content, and flow of scholarly knowledge, reflecting our commitment to diversity of identity and experience. ACLS collaborates with institutions, associations, and individuals to strengthen the evolving infrastructure for scholarship.

SOURCE American Council of Learned Societies