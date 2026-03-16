American Council of the Blind Hosts 2026 DC Leadership Conference to Advocate for Key Issues Affecting People Who Are Blind or Have Low Vision

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) hosted more than 225 attendees at its annual D.C. Leadership Conference, where participants took part in educational sessions, engaged with policy experts, and met with members of Congress and their staffs on Capitol Hill.

The conference focused on advancing key legislative priorities aimed at promoting accessibility and improving quality of life for people who are blind or have low vision. During meetings with lawmakers, ACB members called on Congress to:

Support and pass the Medical Device Nonvisual Accessibility Act to ensure that home-use medical devices with digital interfaces are accessible;

Support and pass the Websites and Software Applications Accessibility Act to establish clear enforcement standards requiring websites, applications, and online services to be accessible;

Update accessibility requirements for media, video user interfaces, and video conferencing services through the Communications, Video, and Technology Accessibility Act.

"These priorities address real barriers that people who are blind or have low vision encounter every day," said ACB Executive Director Scott Thornhill. "Our members came to D.C. to share their experiences and urge Congress to take meaningful action to expand accessibility and equality."

The conference also featured keynote presentations and panel discussions with leaders from the disability community, private industry, and government. These sessions explored both the ongoing challenges and emerging opportunities to expand accessibility and equal access.

ACB's 2026 D.C. Leadership Conference was made possible by the generous support of its sponsors and supporters, including:

Waymo LLC – National Impact Sponsor

Uber Technologies, Inc. – Presidential Sponsor

Meta Platforms, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, UZURV, and Verizon – Congressional Sponsors

Benetech, Democracy Live, Inc., and Vispero – Beltway Sponsors

ACB remains committed to working with lawmakers, industry leaders, and the broader disability community to advance policies that create a more accessible and inclusive future. For more information, visit https://www.acb.org.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven consumer organization representing Americans who are blind and visually impaired. With 65 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and to improve the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more information, visit www.acb.org.

SOURCE American Council of the Blind