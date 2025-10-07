American Crane Announces Leadership Transition: Jeff Griesemer Promoted to President

DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Crane is pleased to announce the promotion of Jeff Griesemer to the position of President, effective immediately. This strategic shift marks a significant step in the company's ongoing commitment to fostering leadership and enhancing team capacity.

Griesemer, who has dedicated over 38 years to American Crane, has been an exemplary leader and a pivotal figure in the company's success. His promotion from Chief Operating Officer to President is a testament to his exceptional leadership abilities and the exemplary team he has cultivated over the years. Griesemer has consistently demonstrated the power of thoughtful leadership transitions, embodying the company's ethos of leading with intention and purpose.

Karen Norheim, the former President and current CEO, expressed her excitement about the transition. "I am thrilled to see Jeff take on this new role. His vision and dedication have been instrumental in our growth, and I am confident that under his leadership, American Crane will continue to thrive," said Norheim. "This change allows me to concentrate on external partnerships and further showcase our industry leadership, while Jeff focuses on nurturing our internal teams."

This leadership evolution is part of American Crane's strategic plan to align strengths and expand capacity, ensuring sustained growth and success in the future. The company is committed to setting up its employees for success, fostering an environment of collaboration and shared achievement.

American Crane invites its partners, clients, and community to join in congratulating Jeff Griesemer on his well-deserved promotion. Together, with this renewed leadership structure, the company looks forward to continuing its spirit of excellence and innovation.

For more information about American Crane & Equipment Corporation, visit www.americancrane.com

SOURCE American Crane & Equipment Corporation