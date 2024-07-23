American Crew Welcomes Wrexham to the United States this Summer

#1 Premium Men's Hair Brand Announces Partnership with Wales-Based Football Stars

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Crew®, the #1 Premium Men's Hair Brand in the World*, is stepping onto the pitch through its partnership with Wrexham, Wales-based international football stars Ollie Palmer, Jordan Davies and Paul Mullin. The collaboration is announced as Ollie, Jordan and Paul prepare to make their highly anticipated appearance in the United States for the team's upcoming friendly matches in Santa Barbara and Santa Clara later this month.

The alliance between American Crew and the Wrexham-based team members comes at an exciting time as the brand continues its stronghold in sports. American Crew knows that not only do players want to look their best and feel confident on and off the field, but the impact they have on the world of style and grooming cannot be ignored. With a shared dedication to innovation and a passion for grooming, American Crew is excited to join forces with Ollie, Jordan and Paul over the course of the summer.

"We're thrilled to partner with such extraordinarily talented players who make an impact on and off the pitch," said Jacqueline Mandaro, General Manager at American Crew. "Men's grooming and style continues to evolve, becoming more and more present in culture, trends and sports. Partnerships like this one with Ollie, Jordan and Paul help solidify American Crew as a leader in professional hair care, but also as a destination for meaningful engagement and inspiration."

Throughout the partnership, Ollie Palmer, Jordan Davies and Paul Mullin will share their favorite looks, tips and insights on grooming as leading football stars. American Crew will also have a presence at the July 24 friendly match in Santa Clara, cheering on their partners and encouraging fans to look and feel their best, whether they are on the field, in the stands, or getting ready for their day.

"American Crew has become a significant part of my routine to help define my personal style," said Ollie Palmer. "As I prepare for our U.S. tour, it's important for me to look and feel confident as I represent my team. American Crew provides me with the tools to do just that. I'm excited to share my grooming journey with the football community and show how style and confidence go hand in hand."

From grooming essentials to styling favorites, American Crew offers a variety of products for every hair type, texture, diversity, and desired result – designed for maintaining a signature look with confidence and flair. In 2024, the brand is reinforcing its commitment to education through American Crew CAMPUS—an interactive and comprehensive digital hub on AmericanCrew.com, helping men and professionals find their favorite trends, grooming techniques and personal style. Through the partnership with Ollie Palmer, Jordan Davies and Paul Mullin, this commitment continues as American Crew aims to be the guiding force in empowering men to elevate their grooming skills with ease.

For more information and grooming inspiration, visit AmericanCrew.com and follow @AmericanCrew on major social media platforms.

About American Crew®:

American Crew®, the Official Supplier to Men™, was founded in 1994 creating a market for grooming options made specifically for men. Thirty years later, the brand has developed a comprehensive portfolio of premium products, as well as a legacy steeped in commitment to the performance that stylists demand and the quality that men trust. From hair and body to shave, skin and fragrance, American Crew is dedicated to fulfilling the styling needs of today's man. A landmark in the professional grooming industry, American Crew has distribution in over 30,000 salons, barbershops and authorized retailers across 50 countries.

*REVLON calculation based on NielsenIQ ScanTrack Service for the Men's Hair Care Styling Products category for the 52-week period ending 8/27/22, the Total U.S. market, xAOC. Copyright © 2022 Nielsen Consumer LLC. *Source: EuromonitorInternational Ltd; Beauty and Personal Care 2023ed, retail value sales, 2022 data. Based on 45 countries researched & estimated to be largest premium hair care markets.

SOURCE American Crew