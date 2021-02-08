American Diabetes Association and the Baxter International Foundation Partner in Health Equity Initiative to Address Barriers to Diabetes Management

"Health inequity is real, and it contributes to worse outcomes and higher risk for people with diabetes, a reality that has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 epidemic," said Tracey D. Brown, chief executive officer of the American Diabetes Association. "By tearing down systemic barriers to basic, critical resources – like technology and healthy foods – we can empower people of color who live with diabetes to take control of their health and live better, fuller lives."

"In pursuit of our mission to save and sustain lives, we are committed to tackling inequities in health care," said José (Joe) E. Almeida, chairman and chief executive officer of Baxter. "We are proud to partner with the ADA to address longstanding, disproportionate barriers to quality care that are especially acute within underserved Black communities and among the millions of Americans living with diabetes."

The risk of being diagnosed with diabetes among Black Americans is 77% higher when compared to white adultsi. Amid COVID-19, disparities have been exasperated, with 50% of low-income Americans with diabetes having lost some or all income during the pandemicii.

To address health inequities, the ADA and Baxter International Foundation project will aim to tear down barriers that limit access to vital resources and empower participants to effectively prevent and manage diabetes. A primary focus of the program will be to collaborate with community partners to identify local challenges and to distribute healthy food resources, innovative digital health technologies and educational information to low-income and minority members of Chicago's diabetes community.

The ADA and Baxter International Foundation initiative reflects Baxter's efforts to take additional actions to achieve meaningful change, building on Baxter's 2020 launch of ACT: Activating Change Today, a multidimensional and multiyear initiative to advance inclusion and racial justice.

