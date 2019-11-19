American Diabetes Association Announces Amyris CEO John Melo as Executive Committee Chair of 2020 Wine Country Tour de Cure

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association has announced that John Melo, President and CEO of Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq:AMRS) a science and technology company focused on Health & Clean Beauty, will chair the Executive Committee of the 2020 Wine Country Tour de Cure to be held on Sunday, May 3, 2020.

Since its start in 1991, the Wine Country Tour de Cure has become a destination, marquis event for the Association annually raising millions of dollars for diabetes research, education and advocacy initiatives, including its #CountMeIn campaign.

In accepting the post of Executive Committee Chair Melo said, "I am honored to be asked to take on this responsibility. I believe we are in an important time when we can make a real difference for people with diabetes and those at risk, and I want to use my influence to take that difference to the next level for diabetes prevention and for improving quality of life for everyone, including those who are living with diabetes." As Executive Committee Chair, he aims to raise awareness about the Wine Country Tour de Cure and encourage other CEOs in the Bay Area to become sponsors and form their own teams.

Amyris, under Melo's leadership, has set a new standard in synthetic biology with its unmatched capability to develop, manufacture and commercially scale natural ingredients and products from sugarcane, using fermentation. From its start in 2003 with grant funds from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to develop a molecule that would ultimately be used as a malaria treatment to save more than a million children's lives, Amyris continues to pioneer new health frontiers. Today, Amyris is the only company to create a natural, zero-calorie sweetener with a zero-glycemic index from sugarcane. Using the world's most advanced science and technology, Amyris has found a way to create this revolutionary new sweetener that tastes delicious without any bitter aftertaste. Coming to the direct-to-consumer market this year on purecane.com, the brand is called Purecane™ with FDA GRAS acceptance and NSF certification as Non-GMO.

During November, which is American Diabetes Month, Melo and his team at Amyris, will help kick-start awareness of the event by joining the ADA movement called #CountMeIn, which aims to create a supportive community for people living with diabetes, their families and friends, caregivers, and health care professionals.

This year, the event will start and finish on the beautiful campus of Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park. For this one-day event, cycling route options include 100, 50, 25 or 10 miles. The 100-mile (century ride) will once again encompass ocean views between Bodega Bay and Jenner and a redwood-forested route from the coast along the Russian River. In addition to the cycling routes, there will also be a 5K Walk/Run.

To learn more about the American Diabetes Association Tour de Cure, go to diabetes.org.

About Amyris

Amyris is the integrated renewable products company that is enabling the world's leading brands to achieve sustainable growth. Amyris applies its innovative bioscience solutions to convert plant sugars into hydrocarbon molecules and produce specialty ingredients and consumer products. The company is delivering its No Compromise® products and services across a number of markets, including specialty and performance chemicals, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics ingredients, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals. More information about the company is available at www.amyris.com.

Amyris, the Amyris logo and No Compromise are trademarks or registered trademarks of Amyris, Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

