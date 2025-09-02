Dr. Sunil Chandran Rejoins Amyris as Chief Technology Officer to Meet Growing Customer Demand for Innovative and Renewable Biological Chemistry

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Amyris, Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sunil Chandran as Chief Technology Officer.

Following the successful reset of its core business, Dr. Chandran's appointment marks a pivotal moment for Amyris as it renews investment in the leadership and capabilities needed to accelerate industry transformation with renewable biological chemistry.

Dr. Chandran returns to Amyris after a two-year stint as Chief Science Officer at Impossible Foods, where he led R&D, Process Development, and Innovation, driving breakthrough product development for commercial success.

Prior to Impossible Foods, Dr. Chandran was at Amyris for 17 years, rising from Scientist to Chief Science Officer and Head of R&D. During his initial tenure at Amyris, Dr. Chandran oversaw research programs commercializing ingredients and served as the primary architect of several signature Amyris platform technologies.

"Sunil brings a rare combination of industry leadership, deep technical expertise, strategic vision, and business acumen," said Kathy Fortmann, CEO of Amyris. "His homecoming signals our company's commitment to deploying scalable, world-class technology for renewable ingredients and materials for our partners. I'm thrilled to have Sunil spearhead our next chapter of technology innovation."

"I've felt a pull to return as I've watched Amyris' transformation from the outside into a disciplined, performance-driven organization under Kathy's leadership," said Dr. Chandran. "There is a hunger for new chemistry and ingredients, and not many companies can fill the gap. Amyris is the leader in filling that gap."

In his new role, Dr. Chandran will advance R&D and Process Development innovation, working in alignment with the Commercial and Manufacturing organizations, to invest in areas where the Amyris platform can create product differentiation, competitive advantage, and lasting value.

About Amyris, Inc.

Amyris is a global leader in renewable biological chemistry, powered by decades of experience and a world-class technology and manufacturing platform. With a proven track record of commercially successful ingredients and building blocks, Amyris has pioneered the use of living systems to convert abundant plant-based sugars into high-performance molecules. Our innovative fermentation-based products serve diverse industries including beauty, advanced materials, food, flavors & fragrances, and beyond, and are found in tens of thousands of products worldwide.

Through seamless bench-to-bench collaboration with our partners, we develop renewable solutions which enhance lives, protect ecosystems, and help partners grow responsibly - advancing a prosperous and resilient future for the planet.

