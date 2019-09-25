American Diabetes Association® Launches New Communications & Engagement Platform to Empower Advocates

It is critical that Americans living with diabetes and their loved ones have the tools they need to advocate for policy proposals that will actually bring solutions to the insulin and drug pricing crisis. This platform will enable them to engage directly with their elected officials, so they can be heard on the solutions that make the most sense.

"It's no secret that Americans living with diabetes are struggling to afford their insulin and other medications," said Tracey D. Brown, CEO of the American Diabetes Association. "This new platform provides a fast and easy way for people living with diabetes and those connected to them to understand and take action on legislation that impacts their daily lives."

Learn more about the Platform at diabetes.org/advocacy/communication-and-engagement-platform.

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. Nearly 115 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the disease. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For nearly 80 years the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage and prevent diabetes, while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Contact: Sabrena Pringle, 703-299-2014

press@diabetes.org

