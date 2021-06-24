American Diabetes Association Presents Latest COVID-19 Findings With Five Comprehensive Panel Symposia At The 81st Scientific Sessions

This latest research comes at a time when individuals with diabetes, and other related underlying health conditions, are hospitalized six times more often and are 12 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those without. Further, diabetes is the second most reported underlying health condition among COVID-19 patients across the U.S.

"This past 16 months elevated the need for diabetes awareness and care in a turbulent way, as diabetes ranks as one of the top risk factors for severe complications from COVID-19. Seeing the devastating impact of the pandemic on people with diabetes, the ADA is emboldened to work even harder to lead the fight against diabetes. Our mission is reinforced by researchers from around the globe committed to closely studying specific impacts and interventions to help people living with diabetes during this COVID-19 era," said Dr. Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, Chief Scientific & Medical Officer of the ADA. "We look forward to displaying this in five comprehensive symposia to help share key learnings and set the groundwork for how we treat patients moving forward."

Each symposium will highlight the effect of COVID-19 on diabetes care, with topics ranging from treatment of COVID-19 long-haulers, to addressing COVID-19 and health disparities, obesity, telehealth, and mental health among people with diabetes. Following is a schedule of COVID-19 symposia. After each symposium, there will be a live Q&A where media and attendees will be able to speak with lead researchers.

In addition to the COVID-19 Symposia, the ADA will also host an exclusive press event on Monday, June 28 at 7:00 p.m. ET discussing COVID-19 and diabetes. The event will feature initial results from two studies that were part of $1 million investment in research projects investigating the link between COVID-19 and diabetes. Learn more about the event or register.

Friday, June 25, 2:00–3:45 p.m. ET

COVID-19 and Diabetes—An Update

Chair: Rodolfo J. Galindo, MD, Emory University

Role of Hyperglycemia on COVID-19 Outcomes

COVID-19 and New-Onset Diabetes—Unmasking Type 2 Diabetes, Triggering Autoimmunity, or Both?

Remote Monitoring of COVID-19 Patients via Continuous Glucose Monitoring

Saturday, June 26, 8:00–9:25 a.m. ET

ADA Diabetes Care Symposium—Learning to Minimize Risks for People with Diabetes in the COVID-19 Pandemic

Chair: Matthew C. Riddle, MD, Oregon Health & Science University

Diabetes and COVID-19 at 18 Months—Trouble Ahead, Trouble Behind

COVID-19 and Type 1 Diabetes—Maintaining Control and Addressing Concerns

Presentation of Profiles in Progress Awards

Sunday, June 27, 2:15–3:45 p.m. ET

Efficacy and Safety of Dapagliflozin in Patients with and without Type 2 Diabetes Hospitalized with COVID-19— Results from the DARE-19 Global Randomized Controlled Trial

Chair: Jennifer B. Green, MD, Duke University

Rationale, Design, and Baseline Characteristics of Patients in the DARE-19 Trial

Efficacy Outcomes in Patients with and without Type 2 Diabetes

Safety Outcomes in Patients with and without Type 2 Diabetes

Clinical Implications of the DARE-19 Trial

Sunday, June 27, 4:30–6:30 p.m. ET

When COVID-19 Clashes with Diabetes—Data and Experiences Regarding the Impact on People with Diabetes

Chair: Shivani Agarwal, MD, MPH, Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Assessing the Intersection of COVID-19, Diabetes, and Mental Health in Adults with Diabetes

COVID-19's Impact on the Most Medically and Socially Vulnerable Youth with Diabetes

Diabetes Management in African American Adults During a Pandemic—Lessons from Detroit , MI—A U.S. COVID-19 Epicenter

Impact of COVID-19 on Psychosocial and Behavioral Factors—Assessing Parents of Young Children with Diabetes

Monday, June 28, 4:30–6:30 p.m. ET

COVID-19, Diabetes, and Obesity

Chair: Kamlesh Khunti, PhD, MD, FRCGP, FRCP, FMedSci, University of Leicester

Obesity and Diabetes—Risk Factors for Severe COVID-19

Coronaviruses—Dysregulation of the Immune Response in Diabetes Mellitus

Hyperglycemia and Severe COVID-19

Glycolysis, Interferons, and SARS-CoV-2 Infection

To attend the ADA's virtual 81st Scientific Sessions, visit the official Registration Information page for more details. Members of the press should submit an application for press registration. Registration includes access to all sessions during the five-day meeting and unlimited access to all virtual content for 90-days following the meeting dates.

For more information or to request an interview, please contact the Scientific Sessions media team at [email protected].

About the ADA's Scientific Sessions

The ADA's 81st Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held virtually June 25–29. Leading physicians, scientists, and health care professionals from around the world will unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Though the conference will be remote this year, attendees will receive exclusive access to nearly 2,000 original research presentations and take part in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts. Learn more and register at scientificsessions.diabetes.org and join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADA2021.

About the American Diabetes Association

Every day, more than 4,000 people are newly diagnosed with diabetes in America. More than 122 million Americans have diabetes or prediabetes and are striving to manage their lives while living with the condition. The ADA is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 80 years, the ADA has been driving discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. We help people with diabetes thrive by fighting for their rights and developing programs, advocacy, and education designed to improve their quality of life. Diabetes has brought us together, what we do next will make us Connected for Life. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

