American Diabetes Association Releases a Guideline Update in NAFLD (Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease) and Diabetes

News provided by

American Diabetes Association

25 Jun, 2023, 11:00 ET

New guidelines include recommendations for the detection and management of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD)/nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in people with diabetes.

ARLINGTON, Va.,  June 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) published updates in the Standards of Care in Diabetes—2023 (Standards of Care) based on the latest scientific research and clinical trials.

Liver disease affects up to 70% of people with type 2 diabetes. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), which includes nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), is the most common form of liver disease in people with diabetes. NAFLD can lead to cirrhosis and liver cancer and is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease and death.

Section 4, "Comprehensive Medical Evaluation and Assessment of Comorbidities," of the Standards of Care has been updated to include several new recommendations regarding screening and treatment of NAFLD/NASH in individuals with diabetes.

"Liver disease is increasingly being recognized as a major complication of diabetes," said Dr. Robert Gabbay, Chief Scientific and Medical officer at the ADA. "ADA is committed to preventing and curing diabetes, a complex, chronic illness that requires continuous medical care. For more than 30 years, ADA has been actively involved in the development of clinical practice recommendations that clinicians, researchers, health plans, policymakers, and others can rely on to guide diabetes care."

"Diabetes and liver disease are closely linked, and it is essential that healthcare professionals have the most current information to effectively detect and manage this disease," said Nuha ElSayed, MD MM Sc, the overseer of the ADA standards of care guidelines and chair of the professional practice committee.

This update emphasizes the importance of early detection of NAFLD in people with diabetes as well as appropriate management modalities. Early detection allows for timely treatment, reducing the chance of developing other serious complications.

The Standards of Care is reviewed and updated by the ADA's Professional Practice Committee (PPC). The committee is a multidisciplinary team of  leading U.S. experts in the field of diabetes care and includes physicians, nurse practitioners, diabetes care and education specialists, registered dietitians, pharmacists, methodologists, and others with experience in adult and pediatric endocrinology, epidemiology, public health, cardiovascular risk management, microvascular complications, preconception and pregnancy care, weight management, diabetes prevention, behavioral and mental health, inpatient care, and use of technology in diabetes management.

The Standards of Care in Diabetes—2023 is freely accessible online and is published as a supplement to the January 2023 issue of Diabetes Care®. The online version is updated when new evidence or regulatory changes merit immediate incorporation through the "Living" Standards of Care process. The ADA fosters broad dissemination through a shortened version of the guidelines, known as the Abridged Standards of Care, for primary care providers in its journal Clinical Diabetes® and offers a convenient Standards of Care app as well as a Standards of Care pocket chart. Other resources, including a webcast with continuing education credit and a full slide deck, can be found on the ADA's professional website, DiabetesPro®.

About the American Diabetes Association
The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 82 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together, what we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). 

Contact: Rebecca Fisher 703-253-4918
[email protected]

 

SOURCE American Diabetes Association

Also from this source

American Diabetes Association Releases Updates to the 2023 Standards of Care in Diabetes on the Use of Teplizumab in Delaying the Onset of Type 1 Diabetes

Minutia, Oregon Health & Sciences University and Go Pen Win First-Ever American Diabetes Association Innovation Challenge

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.