American Eagle Financial Credit Union Hosts 3rd Annual Financial Reality Fair for High School Students Across Greater Hartford

457 students from 17 local high schools learned real-world financial lessons through the immersive, educational experience

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Eagle Financial Credit Union ("American Eagle"), Connecticut's strongest financial partner, proudly hosted on March 25th 457 local high school students for its Financial Reality Fair at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford.

Participating high schools included:

PHOTO: Ernest the Eagle joins Greater Hartford-area students as they visit different stations to make real-world decisions during American Eagle’s Financial Reality Fair.

Conard High School (West Hartford)

CREC Academy of International Studies (Bloomfield)

CREC Impact Academy (Hartford)

East Hampton High School

East Hartford High School

Glastonbury High School

Great Path Academy (Manchester)

Hall High School (West Hartford)

New Britain High School

Opportunity Academy at Our Piece of the Pie (Hartford)

Pathways Academy of Technology & Design (East Hartford)

RHAM High School (Hebron)

Rocky Hill School

Simsbury High School

Sport & Medical Sciences Academy (Hartford)

St. Paul Catholic High School (Bristol)

Wethersfield High School

Joining leadership and volunteers from American Eagle at the event were East Hartford Mayor Connor Martin and David Hinchey, VP of Community and Social Impact at Connecticut's Credit Unions.

The annual event offered an engaging and immersive learning experience, helping hundreds of high school students from the Greater Hartford area understand the real-world financial decisions they'll face as adults. Using the "Bite of Reality" app, each student selected or was assigned a career and a starting salary, then visited stations—like housing, transportation, food, entertainment, and furniture—to build a monthly budget. Along the way, they made choices, encountered surprises, and met with "financial counselors" to learn how to balance wants vs. needs.

"At American Eagle, our mission is not only to educate local residents – especially young people – about financial literacy, but to help them build true independence," said Howard Brady, CEO of American Eagle. "This event gives teens the chance to navigate real-world financial scenarios, equipping them with the confidence and skills to make smart decisions as they transition into adulthood. We're proud to offer this event and other resources that support the financial wellness of our communities and empower individuals with the Freedom to Soar."

Through a long-standing partnership with Connecticut's Credit Unions, American Eagle utilizes the Bite of Reality app to help teens better understand finances through an immersive simulation that prepares them for real-world financial realities. Since launching in 2008, more than 50,000 Connecticut high school students have been supported through the app's experience, including those who have attended American Eagle's Financial Reality Fair.

"We're excited to partner with American Eagle Financial Credit Union for its Financial Reality Fair event, which serves hundreds of students from communities across the region," said Hinchey. "American Eagle and other credit unions across the state work together to host these simulations, helping students learn how to manage money, save for retirement, build strong credit, handle debt, and prepare for life's unexpected challenges. We're grateful for their long-standing commitment to high school financial education and helping students begin their journey toward financial well-being."

Community partners included Connecticut's Credit Unions, the Connecticut State Treasurer's Office, Connecticut Financial Scholars, Connecticut Foodshare, Coca-Cola, Dunkin' Donuts, the Luke Roux Foundation, and Shoprite Waverly Markets.

To learn more about American Eagle Financial Credit Union, the services and support it offers, and its community impact, visit www.AmericanEagle.org.

About American Eagle Financial Credit Union:

Founded in 1935, American Eagle Financial Credit Union ("American Eagle") is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial institution with a nearly century-long track record of serving individuals, families, and businesses across Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. Originally established to serve employees of Pratt & Whitney, American Eagle has grown into one of the region's leading credit unions while remaining rooted in its mission of member service and community impact. Today, American Eagle serves more than 165,000 members, manages over $2.5 billion in assets, and operates 16 branch locations across its footprint in Hartford, New Haven, Middlesex, Tolland, and Hampden counties, offering a full range of personal and business financial services and digital banking tools. Headquartered in East Hartford, Connecticut, American Eagle is the largest credit union serving the Nutmeg State. For more information, please visit www.AmericanEagle.org.

Contact

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SOURCE American Eagle Financial Credit Union