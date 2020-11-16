American Egg Board "The Gift of Eggs" Holiday Campaign Celebrates What Really Matters This Season

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Egg Board this week launched "The Gift of Eggs," a new holiday campaign that pokes fun at extravagant gift-giving in order to celebrate what really matters during the season — family and friends, special memories and food! The online campaign features two short films that upend typical holiday gifting ads with a comic twist to remind consumers that just a dozen eggs can open the door to incredible possibilities.

The 15-second spots are titled "Giant Bow" and "Proposal," respectively. The former plays off classic holiday car commercials, showing a family surprising their dad with an extravagantly wrapped carton of eggs in the driveway; the latter leans into jewelry store holiday romance, revealing that the proposal is not with a diamond, but an incredible egg. The tongue-in-cheek films will run on social media and in online advertising, bringing smiles to consumers during a holiday season that will be celebrated differently than in the past. Watch them here and here.

"Food is ever important during the holidays, and we expect it to be much more so this year as families look for ways to celebrate under challenging circumstances. We wanted to give people a laugh, because we could all use a little extra cheer, especially this year. We hope these lighthearted digital shorts remind us all that something homemade is sometimes the best gift and a great way to make meaningful new memories, celebrate traditions and bond over incredible food," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board.

Developed from consumer insights in the COVID-19 environment, "The Gift of Eggs" encourages consumers to give a gift from the heart at a time when people are likely to spend the holidays at home and may be watching their finances. Two key product benefits — versatility and affordability — make a dozen eggs the perfect "present" both for holidays at home and food gifting to extended family, friends and neighbors. As eggs are the foundation of so many delicious holiday dishes and treats, the campaign aims to inspire people with incredible homemade gift ideas that can be there for the holidays even if they cannot.

The campaign also recognizes that the egg industry's partners in foodservice continue to face strong headwinds. "The Gift of Eggs" will importantly encourage people to help bring breakfast back by giving friends and loved ones gift cards to their favorite local restaurants. This engaging content will be promoted on social media and utilize Google Maps technology to suggest nearby restaurants for breakfast or brunch gift card giving. Whether for carryout, drive-thru, curbside pick-up or safe dine-in, the gift cards make giving the gift of eggs easy and offer a great alternative for those who need a break from cooking during the hectic holiday season.

"The Gift of Eggs" campaign runs through the end of the year, reminding consumers in need of simpler joys that the way to the heart is through the stomach, and a dozen eggs will get them there!

