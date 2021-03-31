American Egg Board Unveils 44th Annual First Lady's Commemorative Egg And Landmark Hunger Relief Pledge At Easter

"For more than 40 years, the presentation of the First Lady's Commemorative Egg by America's egg farmers has been a cherished springtime tradition celebrating our nation's first ladies. We are honored to continue that tradition with Dr. Biden this year by also pledging to donate more than 90 million eggs for hunger relief, sharing the Bidens' commitment to serving those in need, at such a great time of need," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board.

Dating back to 1977, the First Lady's Commemorative Egg celebrates the passions of America's first ladies and their initiatives. Designed by master egg artist Russ Hagen, the 2021 First Lady's Commemorative Egg features an image of the White House with intricately designed cherry blossoms that reflect a spirit of hope and renewal inherent to spring and the nation's spirit.

"While eggs are in demand all year round — especially at our nation's food banks — they are the cornerstone of spring celebrations around Easter and Passover, and America's egg farmers are especially proud of the egg's prominent place on Americans' tables during these special celebrations," said Metz. "We want to make sure everyone can enjoy the versatility and nutrition of eggs. Eggs provide a complete source of high-quality protein and other important nutrients that growing children and people of all ages need, and America's egg farmers are committed to making sure every family has access to eggs."

Today, more than 45 million Americans, including 15 million children, may experience food insecurity, according to Feeding America's The Impact of the Coronavirus on Food Insecurity in 2020 & 2021 Brief.1 U.S. egg farmers have long supported families in need through egg and egg product donations, and their dedication only continues to grow.

On behalf of America's egg farmers, the AEB encourages Americans to spread hope this spring by supporting their community and contacting their local food pantry to determine how they, too, can join the fight against hunger today.

AMERICAN EGG FARMERS' 2021 PLEDGE TO ADDRESS HUNGER

U.S. egg farmers have long supported families in need through egg and egg product donations. Now, with the mission to nourish America's families more urgent than ever, we are proud to continue to provide for our communities in need.

We pledge…

To work collaboratively to address hunger in America.

To support American families facing food insecurity by encouraging equitable access to sustainable nutrition.

To donate more than 90 million eggs directly from our farms to food banks in need in the wake of COVID-19 — doubling our donation of 46 million eggs in 2020.

To provide wholesome, nutritious eggs with powerful nutrients to Americans everywhere, every day.

To offer insight and science-based resources about healthful eating, nutrition and dietary guidance about eggs.

