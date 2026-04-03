American Egg Board Unveils 49th First Lady's Commemorative Egg to be Presented at 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll

"It is a privilege and a joy for America's egg farmers to continue this nearly 50-year tradition celebrating our nation's First Ladies," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. "We are thrilled to present the 2026 First Lady's Commemorative Egg to Melania Trump at the White House Easter Egg Roll, honoring her patriotism and leadership as America's First Lady — especially as we commemorate America's 250th anniversary. Eggs are the cornerstone of spring celebrations, and America's egg farmers are proud of the egg's prominent place in our traditions and in our everyday lives."

Capturing Patriotism, Pride and the Spirit of the Season

Created by master egg artist Mark Malachowski of Berea, Ohio, the 2026 First Lady's Commemorative Egg was crafted using the traditional Pysanky technique, an intricate wax resist method passed down through generations. In tribute to America's semiquincentennial, the years "1776" and "2026" are prominently featured. One side displays an American eagle with wings outstretched, while the other depicts the Betsy Ross flag, symbolizing the nation's founding.

Encircling the egg is a continuous band of red and blue stars rendered in the precise, geometric style characteristic of Pysanky design, complemented by flowing wave motifs representing progress across 250 years of American history. A delicate application of gold after the final waxing stage provides a luminous finishing touch befitting this historic milestone.

The 2026 First Lady's Commemorative Egg is the sixth created in honor of Mrs. Trump. Previous eggs celebrating themes of resilience, kindness and courage — reflecting the First Lady's "Be Best" and "Foster the Future" initiatives — will be on display at the 2026 White House Easter Egg Roll.

America's Egg Farmers and the White House Easter Egg Roll: A History of Partnership

For nearly 50 years, America's egg farmers have proudly partnered with the White House and the White House Historical Association to support the White House Easter Egg Roll — America's national Easter celebration and the White House's largest annual public event.

This year, approximately 40,000 real, hand-dyed and plain, hard-boiled eggs, donated by America's egg farmers, will be used on the South Lawn for egg hunts, decorating activities and the iconic Egg Roll race. Eggs are also featured across culinary offerings throughout the event, underscoring their vital role in springtime celebrations.

"America's egg farmers are immensely proud to be part of this treasured tradition each year," Metz said. "As a legacy partner of the White House Easter Egg Roll, we're honored that real eggs are a centerpiece of this iconic celebration on the South Lawn and in homes across America. During the Easter season alone, Americans decorate and enjoy nearly three billion eggs, making them an essential part of the foods, traditions and memories we cherish each spring."

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of the Incredible Egg, the AEB supports America's egg farmers in its mission to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education, and promotion. The AEB is located in Chicago, Ill. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org.

About the First Lady's Commemorative Egg Tradition

For nearly 50 years, the American Egg Board, on behalf of America's egg farmers, has honored America's First Lady at Easter by presenting the First Lady's Commemorative Egg — a cherished springtime tradition that began in 1977. Each First Lady's Commemorative Egg is hand-crafted from an actual chicken egg and transformed by a specialized egg artist. These intricate works of art may become part of the First Lady's personal collection or be housed in a presidential library, preserved by the National Archives and Records Administration. For photos and history, visit IncredibleEgg.org/Commemorative-Egg.

Image files and b-roll available on request.

SOURCE American Egg Board