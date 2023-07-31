AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY, INC. TO REDEEM SENIOR NOTES

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Electric Power Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEP), announced that on Aug. 30, 2023, it will redeem the entire outstanding $600 million principal amount of its Floating Rate Notes, Series A, due 2023 (CUSIP NO. 025537 AS0). The notes will be redeemed at 100 percent of the principal amount outstanding (at par value of $100 per Senior Note), plus interest through the date of redemption.

Notice of the redemption was delivered on July 31, 2023. This redemption is in accordance with the terms of the indenture under which the notes were issued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. is the Trustee.

American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, is powering a cleaner, brighter energy future for its customers and communities. AEP's approximately 17,000 employees operate and maintain the nation's largest electricity transmission system and more than 225,000 miles of distribution lines to safely deliver reliable and affordable power to 5.6 million regulated customers in 11 states. AEP also is one of the nation's largest electricity producers with approximately 30,000 megawatts of diverse generating capacity, including more than 7,000 megawatts of renewable energy. The company's plans include growing its renewable generation portfolio to approximately 50% of total capacity by 2032. AEP is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has committed to achieving net zero by 2045. AEP is recognized consistently for its focus on sustainability, community engagement, and diversity, equity and inclusion. AEP's family of companies includes utilities AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power (in Virginia and West Virginia), AEP Appalachian Power (in Tennessee), Indiana Michigan Power, Kentucky Power, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, and Southwestern Electric Power Company (in Arkansas, Louisiana, east Texas and the Texas Panhandle). AEP also owns AEP Energy, which provides innovative competitive energy solutions nationwide. For more information, visit aep.com

