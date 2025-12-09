American Energy + AI Coalition Supports Passage of Effective Permitting Reform Bills

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Energy +AI (AE+AI) Coalition supports the passage of H.R. 3668, the Improving Interagency Coordination for Pipeline Reviews Act, sponsored by Rep. Richard Hudson (R-NC), and H.R. 3898, the PERMIT Act, sponsored by Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA) in the U.S. House of Representatives. These bills would remove the bureaucratic obstacles that have unnecessarily delayed critical energy infrastructure development.

"America needs affordable, reliable energy for many important reasons, including to power the significant demand for electricity from artificial intelligence and emerging technologies," said Michael Catanzaro, Executive Director of the AE+AI Coalition. "Passage of these bills in the House is the first significant step in a long process, and one that must end in these bills becoming law. When they do, we will have a more efficient, certain process to expand the supply of energy on the grid, which will bring lower costs and more reliable service for consumers nationwide. The AE+AI Coalition is eager to continue working with the Senate and the Trump Administration to advance comprehensive permitting reform legislation."

"AI-scale growth is testing how quickly America can plan, permit, and build. This is a major opportunity to upgrade how energy projects move from idea to steel in the ground," said Ann Bluntzer Pullin, PhD, Executive Director of the Hamm Institute for American Energy. "Efforts that strengthen coordination and reduce redundancy can create predictable, efficient reviews, so reliable energy comes online at the pace innovation requires."

Meeting the explosive growth in electricity demand from AI innovation, data centers, and advanced manufacturing requires bold yet realistic legislative reforms to overhaul federal permitting and siting for energy infrastructure. The Trump administration is leading the way with decisive, bold permitting measures aimed at growing the economy, strengthening U.S. competitiveness, and keeping energy affordable. Congress can bolster these helpful steps by passing comprehensive permitting reform legislation.

About the AEAI Coalition

The American Energy + AI (AE+AI) Coalition brings together leading stakeholders across the electricity and digital technology sectors to confront one of the defining policy challenges of our time: ensuring the U.S. can rapidly expand and modernize its electric grid to meet surging demand from artificial intelligence, data centers, advanced manufacturing, and a more electrified economy while protecting consumers.

About the American Energy + AI Initiative

The American Energy + AI Initiative, led by the Hamm Institute for American Energy, is a non-lobbying effort to strengthen U.S. energy security and competitiveness. It advances research and convenes leaders across energy, technology, utilities, and government to identify practical pathways for reliable, affordable power in the AI era.

SOURCE CGCN Group