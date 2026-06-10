American EV Jobs Alliance Launches "CA EV Jobs" Campaign Urging Lawmakers to Fund California's $200 Million EV Incentive Program

Statewide campaign features constituent texting, advertising and CAEVJobs.org as budget negotiations enter the final stretch

SACRAMENTO, Calif., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American EV Jobs Alliance today announced the launch of CAEVJobs.org, a statewide advocacy campaign urging the Legislature to include Gov. Gavin Newsom's full $200 million first-time electric vehicle buyer incentive in the July 1 budget agreement.

The campaign includes a new website, CAEVJobs.org, where Californians can contact their legislators; a constituent texting program delivering more than 100,000 text messages to voters in legislative leadership and budget chair districts; and an advertising campaign reaching Sacramento decision-makers, including sponsorship of POLITICO's California Climate newsletter.

Campaign creative asks Californians a simple question: tired of paying minibar prices for gas?

The incentive program, which the Alliance helped design, includes a dollar-for-dollar manufacturer match that doubles the state's investment, a $3,500 incentive for new EVs and $1,750 for used EVs, and point-of-sale delivery so buyers see savings at the dealership.

Mike Murphy, CEO of the American EV Jobs Alliance, issued the following statement:

"California's auto jobs are on the line, and the Legislature has a chance to act while China is writing a blank check to dominate the world's auto industry. Governor Newsom's plan is smart, frugal and ready to launch: every state dollar is matched by automakers, and first-time buyers get real savings right at the dealership. Ford, Lucid, Honda, Rivian, GM, Hyundai, Tesla, Kia, Toyota and many other manufacturers and suppliers design, engineer and build here in California. Delaying this program to August, as some in the Senate have suggested, would stall consumer demand, disrupt dealers and weaken America's EV leadership at exactly the wrong moment. The Legislature should fund the full $200 million in the July 1 deal."

The governor proposed $200 million for the program; the Assembly has proposed $100 million each for light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, and the Senate has proposed no funding. The constitutional deadline for the Legislature to pass a budget is Monday, June 15, with negotiations on remaining items continuing toward the July 1 deal.

About the American EV Jobs Alliance The American EV Jobs Alliance is a nonpartisan advocacy organization focused on strengthening American EV manufacturing by domestic companies and U.S. allies. EVs for All America is a separate, affiliated nonprofit that conducts independent research and education to identify and address barriers slowing EV adoption.

Media Contact Dan Krassner [email protected] (850) 321-0432

SOURCE EVs for All America