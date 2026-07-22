American Express and ALL Accor Expand the Power of Membership with New Global Partnership

PARIS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Express and ALL Accor, Accor's booking platform and loyalty program, today announced a new global partnership rolling out beginning in 2026 across 12 locations, introducing elite status matching and a new Membership Rewards® points transfer option for eligible Card Members.

ALL Accor & Amex partnership

Launching in phases across Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Singapore, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, the partnership is designed to elevate the travel journey, from booking and planning to on-property recognition and rewards, across Accor's portfolio of more than 45 brands worldwide, including Raffles, Fairmont and Sofitel.

"This collaboration reflects our continued focus on delivering premium travel value and meaningful rewards for our Card Members," said Suzanne Morel, Senior Vice President, International Products and Partnerships at American Express. "Together with Accor, we're amplifying the value of two trusted global brands, by pairing meaningful recognition with greater redemption flexibility, to deliver elevated, end-to-end experiences for Card Members across markets."

"Bringing the ALL Accor promise to life in new ways, we're connecting our global hospitality ecosystem with American Express Card Members around the world," said Mehdi Hemici, Chief Loyalty & E-Commerce Officer at Accor. "American Express' premium Membership base is perfectly suited for our luxury portfolio. By combining our expansive brands and experiences with the strength of their global reach, we're creating more seamless, personalized stays and unlocking richer ways for guests to engage with ALL Accor at every stage of their journey."

Anchored by elite status matching into ALL Accor and complemented by a new Membership Rewards® points transfer option to ALL Accor, the partnership expands the power and value of American Express Membership.

Elite Status Match for Eligible Card Members

Eligible American Express Card Members will be able to match their American Express status to an equivalent tier within ALL Accor, unlocking enhanced travel benefits and meaningful on-property recognition when staying at participating Accor properties around the world, including:

American Express Consumer, SBS and Corporate Platinum® Card Members will be eligible to receive ALL Accor Gold status which includes free Wi-Fi, welcome amenities, late check-out, complimentary room upgrades (subject to availability) and bonus ALL Accor points.

Membership Rewards® Points Transfer

The partnership expands the flexibility and value of American Express Membership Rewards®, giving eligible Card Members a new option to transfer points to the ALL Accor loyalty program. Point conversion ratios will vary by location.

Transferred points may be redeemed within the ALL Accor program across its vast global hotel network of 45 hotel brands, dining, experiences, and more than 110 partners, in accordance with ALL Accor program terms and conditions.

Further country specific details will be made available throughout the year.

ABOUT AMERICAN EXPRESS

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

Founded in 1850 and headquartered in New York, American Express' brand is built on trust, security, service, and a rich history of delivering innovation and Membership value for our customers. We seek to provide the world's best customer experience every day to a broad range of consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, and large corporations, and we build and manage relationships with millions of merchants across our global network.

For more information about American Express, visit americanexpress.com, americanexpress.com/en-us/newsroom/, and ir.americanexpress.com.

ABOUT ALL ACCOR

ALL Accor is a booking platform and loyalty programme embodying the Accor promise during and beyond the hotel stay. Through the ALL.com website and app, customers can access an unrivalled choice of stays from more than 45 Accor brands in 110 countries, always at the best price. The ALL Accor loyalty programme gives members access to a wide range of rewards, services and experiences, along with over 100 renowned partners. ALL Accor supports its members daily, enabling them to live their passions with over 7,000 events worldwide each year: local activities, chef masterclasses, major sports tournaments and the most eagerly awaited concerts. ALL Accor is the loyalty programme preferred by travellers.

Discover ALL Accor: ALL.com

SOURCE Accor