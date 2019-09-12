‘American Factory’: One factory, two worlds

Former U.S. President Barack Obama's life after leaving the White House has been a full and glamorous one. And entering the entertainment business is a part of that career change. "American Factory," the first documentary distributed by his production company, became an instant hit after screening, garnering massive attention on the media and social network.

Though titled "American Factory," the documentary actually delves into how a Chinese-owned manufacturing company opened and ran a factory in the United States.

The story began in Dayton, Ohio, part of what Americans called the "Rust Belt." This region, which was once at the heart of the nation's flourishing industrial manufacturing and innovation, is witnessing a decline, amid a drop in American manufacturing and the shutdown of a local General Motors plant. In 2014, a Chinese corporation, Fuyao Glass Industry Group, the biggest automotive glass supplier in China and the second largest in the world, invested a billion dollars, refurbished the abandoned GM plant and moved into it. The glass factory then emerged is giving work to 2,000-plus Dayton residents.

This should have been a pleasing story in every way. And, what did happen, initially, was hopeful. However, it didn't take long for conflict to begin to seep in: Chinese and American mindset, working styles and management systems are very different. The gap was finally bridged after confrontation but also compromise.

The audience can see a prominent culture clash running through the whole film. The Chinese managers accuse American workers of being slow, lazy and grouchy, while the Americans complain about unsafe working conditions and intensive working schedules.

Indeed, this kind of conflict often emerges as Chinese companies go global. Chinese workers are forbearing, diligent, highly efficient and disciplined, to a level that sometimes baffles local people. As a matter of fact, these personalities need to be understood in the context of Chinese culture and China's social development phase. For a long time, the Chinese people needed to make greater efforts and devise more efficient systems to squeeze every last ounce of gain in terms of development, and to create opportunities for improving their lives.

This "American Factory" provides a microcosm of economic globalization. Faced with rising labor costs and the development of mechanization and automation, the decline in American manufacturing is inevitable, making globalization a much better solution. Meanwhile, Chinese companies going global still have a long way ahead in adapting to the standards, rules and culture of different countries.

It is a laudable attempt for "American Factory" to present all sides of the issue. The situation is not so much a culture clash as cultural integration. Globalization, ultimately, is the process of mixing together and forming connections. In a time when President Donald Trump has ordered American companies to leave China, people need vision and wisdom to get out of their own worlds and try to understand what they didn't previously understand.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

'American Factory': One factory, two worlds

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2019-09/12/content_75199637.htm

About China.org.cn

Founded in 2000, China Internet Information Center (China.org.cn/China.com.cn) is a key state news website under the auspices of the State Council Information Office, and is managed by China International Publishing Group. We provide round-the-clock news service in ten languages. With users from more than 200 countries and regions, we have become China's leading multi-lingual news outlet introducing the country to the outside world.

We are one of the country's authoritative outlets for government press releases and are authorized to cover various major events. "Live Webcast" is our online webcasting service to present State Council Information Office press conferences in both Chinese and English languages. We are reputed for timely and accurate delivery of news and information, and wide interactions with audiences. In addition, we are authorized to publish and live broadcast major events and press conferences of ministries, local government agencies and institutions as well as enterprises.



In the era of mobile internet, we endeavor to create an array of products for mobile devices headed by the multilingual WAP platform and the mobile APP. We also use Chinese and international social media to publish information for different user groups.

In the future, CIIC will continue to offer authoritative information about China, tell China's stories, voice China's opinions, and introduce a vivid, panoramic and multicultural China to the world through multi-language, multi-media and multi-platforms.

SOURCE China.org.cn