American Family Insurance steps up to celebrate HBCU students and alumni via virtual homecoming sponsorship

With the in-person events postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, YouTube stepped up to fill the void with this production, which premieres Saturday, October 24 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT on YouTube, in addition to BET serving as the exclusive broadcast partner set to air the event at 8pm ET / PT. The two-hour show will be hosted by celebrity HBCU alumni and will feature musical guests and influencers. American Family Insurance is also supporting its sponsorship with two 15-second spots about young people fearlessly pursuing their dreams; both featuring the voice of America's favorite mom and HBCU advocate, Phylicia Rashad.

"We are proud to co-sponsor YouTube's HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard and contribute to scholarship funds that will further the education of young African Americans," said Sherina Smith, marketing vice president at American Family Insurance. "This pandemic is a painful experience for everyone. American Family welcomes the opportunity to support an event that will bring joy to the lives of many, while underscoring the important role that HBCUs have played in producing fearless dreamers, leaders and achievers who have changed our world."

The sponsorship also reflects American Family's commitment to broaden awareness of its group of companies as a career choice for HBCU students and other young people of color, said Smith.

"A diverse and inclusive workplace is critically important to our employees and our company," Smith said. "We want to create a thriving workplace and be an employer of choice for diverse talent who can grow their careers and contribute to our inclusive culture."

