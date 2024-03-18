American Farmers Network Launches USDA Choice Graded Grass Fed Angus Beef Program

SEATTLE, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Farmers Network (AFN), the leading domestic grass-fed beef company in the United States, is pleased to unveil its newest initiative: a USDA Choice graded line of antibiotic-free grass-fed Angus beef. This program represents a significant step forward in AFN's commitment to providing consumers with high-quality, sustainable beef products while supporting independent small family ranchers across the nation.

The USDA Choice Grass Fed Beef Program is a testament to AFN's dedication to meeting the growing demand for responsibly sourced, premium quality beef. By implementing the USDA's rigorous grading system—which, for AFN, includes the USDA Select, Choice and limited USDA Prime designations, AFN ensures that consumers can confidently select products that meet their standards for taste, quality, and sustainability. This grading process also provides valuable feedback to ranchers, enabling them to continually improve their practices and enhance the overall eating experience of their beef, while maintaining their core integrity through rigorous beef raising protocols.

American Farmers Network is one of the first companies that can provide USDA Choice Grass-Fed Angus beef at scale to national retail chains, food service, and 3rd party brands.

"We are thrilled to introduce our USDA Choice graded Grass Fed Beef Program, which represents the culmination of years of dedication to sustainable agriculture and animal welfare," said Sanin Mirvic, CEO of American Farmers Network. "This program not only ensures the highest standards of quality and taste for consumers but also supports our network of small family ranchers who are the backbone of our industry. Moreover, AFN's USDA Choice graded beef mimics the eating experience of its conventional counterpart while retaining all the other attributes that ensure the beef is sustainably raised on regenerative ranches without any antibiotics or growth hormones ever."

The ability to grade its carcasses further distinguishes AFN's grass-fed Angus beef as a premium product. By raising cattle without antibiotics or any growth stimulants, AFN still prioritizes animal welfare and environmental sustainability while also meeting the demands of consumers who seek great tasting, clean, responsibly sourced meat options.

"Being the first large producer to offer USDA Choice grass-fed all-natural Angus beef that is entirely domestic, we hope to amplify our footprint throughout retail and white tablecloth restaurants around the country," Mirvic added.

For more information about American Farmers Network and its USDA Graded Grass Fed Beef Program, please visit our website.

About American Farmers Network

American Farmers Network specializes in using sustainable and regenerative practices that prioritize the health and well-being of our animals, the environment, and our community. We believe that the best way to produce high-quality, delicious meat is to treat our animals with respect and give them the freedom to roam and graze on nutrient-rich pastures. That's why we never use hormones, antibiotics, or GMOs in our operations, and we always put animal welfare first.

We take pride in the quality of our products and the transparency of our process. Every pound of beef is 100% grass-fed, all-natural and/or certified organic, and comes from the Angus cattle breed. We offer CPG brands, food service and institutional clients an unparalleled product portfolio and service, ready to be activated on short timeline at any volume.

Founded in 2002, AFN works with an extensive network of independent family ranchers and provides raw materials to vast majority of major CPG brands and retailers in the country. The company's grass-fed beef is also Certified Humane, Non-GMO Project Verified, as well as born, raised and processed in the USA. For more information, visit us online at our website or on LinkedIn.

