American Financial Resources, LLC Announces Key Leadership Appointments

Bobbi MacPherson as Head of Operations, Shaun Hamman Rejoins as SVP of Strategic Accounts, and Kayla Lopez Promoted to Head of People

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, LLC (AFR) is excited to announce a series of key leadership appointments that highlight the company's dynamic transformation. These strategic changes underscore AFR's commitment to delivering a renewed level of expertise and innovation, as the company continues to evolve and enhance the client experience. Bobbi MacPherson has joined AFR as the new Head of Operations, Shaun Hamman has rejoined the team as Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts, and Kayla Lopez has been promoted to Head of People.

Bobbi MacPherson – Head of Operations

Bobbi MacPherson will bring a dynamic and motivated leadership style to her new role as Head of Operations at AFR. With a diverse background in credit policy, operations, and technology development, Bobbi is poised to provide an immediate impact. Reporting directly to AFR's Chief Operating Officer, Robert Pieklo, Bobbi's expertise and innovative approach are expected to drive operational excellence and enhance service delivery.

"Bobbi's arrival marks an exciting new chapter for our operations team," said Robert Pieklo, COO of AFR. "Her diverse experience and passion for client-centric solutions will undoubtedly elevate the way we serve our clients, ensuring they continue to receive the best possible experience."

Shaun Hamman – Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts

AFR is thrilled to welcome back Shaun Hamman, who returns to the company as Senior Vice President of Strategic Accounts. Shaun's deep understanding of the industry and his longstanding relationship with AFR make him an invaluable asset as the company continues to grow. In his new role, Shaun will focus on developing strategic accounts while also contributing to the growth of AFR's One-Time Close (OTC) Construction and Renovation programs within the Wholesale & Non-Delegated Channels.

"We have been adding to our amazing team here at AFR, and I couldn't be more excited to welcome Shaun back," said Robert Pieklo. "Having grown up together at AFR, this feels like a full-circle moment for us. When the opportunity arose to bring Shaun back, we knew we had to make it happen. His leadership and industry knowledge will be key to our continued success."

Kayla Lopez – Head of People

In a move that highlights AFR's commitment to internal growth and development, Kayla Lopez has been promoted to Head of People. Kayla joined the company in March 2024 as Vice President of Strategic Planning, with a clear path towards greater responsibilities. Her exceptional performance and dedication over the past five months have accelerated her journey, leading to this well-deserved promotion.

"When we brought Kayla on board, we had a plan for her growth over a couple of years. But within just five months, it was clear that she was ready to take on an even larger role within the organization," announced Robert Pieklo. "Kayla is the right person, in the right seat, at the right time. We are beyond grateful to have her leading this crucial part of our organization."

About American Financial Resources, LLC

American Financial Resources, LLC (AFR) is a national leader in residential mortgage lending. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, AFR provides a wide range of mortgage products to meet the needs of diverse clients. The company's focus on continuous improvement and strategic growth ensures that it remains at the forefront of the industry. American Financial Resources, LLC. is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer Lender. NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com.

