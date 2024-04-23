American Financial Resources, LLC Welcomes Michael Brenning as Head of Production and Brian Collins as Executive Vice President of Capital Markets

Distinguished Mortgage Industry Leaders Join AFR to Drive Strategic Growth Initiatives

PARSIPPANY, N.J., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Financial Resources, LLC (AFR) proudly announces the hiring and appointment of Michael Brenning as the Head of Production, effective April 19, 2024, and Brian Collins as the Executive Vice President of Capital Markets, who officially joined the company on April 16, 2024.

In his new role, Michael Brenning will be instrumental in advancing the company's strategic initiatives to drive loan volume growth and enhance sales productivity. With a distinguished career, Michael Brenning brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new position. Most recently, Michael served as the President of Fairway Central at Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation. Prior to that role, Michael founded and lead Amerisave Wholesale Mortgage Solutions. A platform that was a fan favorite in the broker community.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Brenning to the AFR family," said Robert Pieklo, Chief Operating Officer of American Financial Resources. "From our first conversation it was very clear that we share the same vision for the future of AFR. That vision includes an obsession over the customer experience. Michael brings a wealth of knowledge, experience in building platforms, and the ability to lead. Not just a leader for AFR but for the industry. I am incredibly excited to partner with Michael while we write the next chapter in AFR's story."

In his new role, Michael will be responsible for developing and executing strategic plans to drive loan volume growth, managing a high-performing team, and cultivating a culture of excellence in sales productivity. With his proven track record as a team builder and catalyst for business growth, Michael is poised to make significant contributions to AFR's continued success.

"I am excited to join the talented team at American Financial Resources and contribute to the company's ongoing growth and success," said Michael Brenning. "I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to drive innovation, maximize productivity, and deliver exceptional service to our clients."

In parallel, Brian Collins rejoins AFR as the Executive Vice President of Capital Markets, bringing valuable experience from his previous role at PennyMac. In this capacity, Brian will be responsible for delivering best in class execution for AFR Wholesale® and eLEND. In an environment where every basis point matters, Brian's ability to optimize deliveries and maximize execution will allow for American Financial Resources to continue to pass through incredible pricing to their customers. This hire reflects AFR's commitment to the customer experience (yes, price matters) and recognizes Brian's leadership potential in driving these initiatives forward.

"I am thrilled to welcome Brian Collins to American Financial Resources. Brian brings a wealth of experience and expertise that will undoubtedly drive our execution and pricing strategies to new heights. I am personally looking forward to working closely with Brian and witnessing the wonderful impact he will have on AFR's growth and success," said Tim Yanoti, Chief Financial Officer, American Financial Resources, LLC.

Michael Brenning's appointment as Head of Production and Brian Collins' as Executive Vice President of Capital Markets mark significant steps forward in AFR's commitment to growth and excellence. With their expertise and leadership, American Financial Resources is not only enhancing our own capabilities but also positioning ourselves as a valuable resource for our clients' continued success. We look forward to the positive impact Michael and Brian will have on our team, our clients, and the industry as a whole. Join us in welcoming Michael Brenning and Brian Collins to the AFR team as we embark on this exciting new chapter of our journey!

About American Financial Resources, LLC

American Financial Resources, LLC (AFR) offers a comprehensive array of residential-mortgage products to meet a variety of financing needs. AFR is a leading manufactured home lender amongst wholesalers and is a leading FHA 203(k) lender for sponsored originations and an innovator in construction and renovation lending. AFR utilizes the latest technology and delivers educational resources to correspondent lenders, mortgage brokers, loan originators, and consumers. American Financial Resources, LLC is an Equal Housing Lender and Equal Opportunity Employer Lender. NMLS 2826 at www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org. For more information, visit www.afrcorp.com.

