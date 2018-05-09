American fitness equipment brand Merach fully enters the Chinese market

The Chinese market will have a bright future

China's fitness market has entered a period of rapid growth as early as 2015. On the one hand, it dues that the state has strengthened the construction of sports facilities and developed the fitness and leisure sports industry policy vigorously. On the other hand, it is the improvement of China's overall economic level and the national consumer demand upgrade, more attention is paid to sports and health, so the needs of the fitness industry are stimulated. Through analysis of industry data, it is found that the quality and service of domestically produced fitness equipment brands are uneven, and the prices of foreign brands are high, and it is difficult for Chinese consumers to buy international fitness equipment that is affordable to the public. Merach, known as "Dell in the field of fitness equipment," is targeting this market.

Luo Chin, General Manager of Merach China, said: "To enter the Chinese market is a significant step in the global strategy of Merach. Currently, China is one of the world's largest fitness equipment markets. Now, Chinese consumers are increasingly concerned about the health of themselves. We also tend to choose fitness products with powerful functions and excellent quality. We believe that MR-9 series rowing machine products and MR-6 series spinning products will rely on advanced technology and design concepts as well as harsh quality requirements to drive a new round of innovation in the Chinese home fitness equipment market." Regarding the sales price of the products in China, Mr. Luo said that Merach will continue to adhering to the consistent people-friendly route. The price of the full range of products in the Chinese market will be "exciting and surprising".

With respecting to the cooperation on the platform, currently, the sales of Merach are mainly on the two platforms of JD.com and Tmall. At the same time, Merach also attaches great importance to the localization of product software and services, and has established the Internet service server in Alibaba Cloud for the first time. China's product experience will not be any different from local brands in the future.

The company was founded in the United States and headquartered in California. It specializes in the production and saling of rowing machines, treadmills, elliptical machines, spinning bikes and other products. It is a world-famous fitness equipment brand. Since its inception, Merach has adopted the concept of "Making people live a healthier life," through technological innovation and optimiziation of intermediate links, so that more consumers can purchase higher quality and affordable fitness equipment products.

As Luo, The General Manager of Merach China, introduced: "As the leading brand of fitness equipment in North America, our mission is to help people live a healthier life. To this end, we advocate to design high-end, innovative and attractive health solutions for consumers and help people achieve best physical and mental health."

