American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Illinois Chapter Announces June Activities for Suicide Prevention Awareness

CHICAGO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. Throughout June, the chapter will be hosting a variety of educational programs and participating in Pride events to raise awareness about suicide prevention and provide resources to those in need.

"As we head into June, we are excited to offer a variety of activities aimed at raising awareness about suicide prevention and providing resources to those in need," said Angela Cummings, executive director of AFSP-IL. "From educational programs to our presence at Pride events, we're committed to reaching diverse communities and encouraging open conversations about mental health. By working together, we can help save lives and build a more supportive world for everyone."

Educational Programs:

June 1st : Northwestern University Campus Walk (http://www.afsp.org/northwestern)

June 8th : Soul Shop for Black Churches ( https://il-ssbc24.attendease.com/ )

June 14-15 : Suicide Bereavement Support Group Facilitator Training (https://ilsgft2024.attendease.com/)

June 18 th : Virtual Research Connection (https://springrc24.attendease.com/)

June 26th : Talk Saves Lives: An Introduction to Suicide Prevention in the LGBTQ Community (https://2024-tsl-lgbtq.attendease.com/)

Pride Events:

June 8th : AFSP Illinois Booth at Lake County Pridefest ( https://lgbtqlc.com/lake-county-pridefest-2024/ )

June 9th : AFSP Illinois Booth at Aurora Pride ( https://www.aurorapride.org/ )

June 22nd & 23rd: AFSP Booth at Chicago Pridefest ( https://northalsted.com/main-events/chicago-pride-fest/ )

Suicide Prevention Resources

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. In 2022 The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that 1,533 Illinois residents died by suicide, or 11.7 deaths for every 100,000 members of the population. AFSP Illinois emphasizes the importance of knowing the warning signs of suicide and reaching out to those who may be struggling.

Learn the signs of someone who may be at risk for suicide. Often there are changes in behavior such as mood swings, angry outbursts, or loss of interest in activities they love.

Often there are changes in behavior such as mood swings, angry outbursts, or loss of interest in activities they love. Reach out to someone who you think may be struggling . Trust your gut if you are concerned. Ask directly if they have thoughts of ending their life – research shows this is helpful and does not put the thought in their mind.

. Trust your gut if you are concerned. Ask directly if they have thoughts of ending their life – research shows this is helpful and does not put the thought in their mind. Suicide Prevention Resources: https://afsp.org/suicide-prevention-resources

Suicide Warning Signs: afsp.org/signs

Media: Reporting on Suicide Prevention: https://afsp.org/reporting-on-suicide-prevention

PSAs: https://talkawaythedark.afsp.org

Connect with those who are struggling to help. Share the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline as well as general and other resources for minority communities

AFSP and its Illinois chapter are dedicated to improved research, education, and advocacy. Through its statewide network of volunteers, AFSP Illinois offers prevention education programs that emphasize the importance of research-proven self-care techniques as well as the value of engaging professional support.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Or text TALK to 741741 or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org / .

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

Ame rican Foundation for Suicide P revention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal of greatly reducing the national suicide rate. For more: https://afsp.org/chapter/illinois

