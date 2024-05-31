American Foundation for Suicide Prevention - Illinois Chapter Announces June Activities for Suicide Prevention Awareness

News provided by

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

May 31, 2024, 15:07 ET

CHICAGO, May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Illinois chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. Throughout June, the chapter will be hosting a variety of educational programs and participating in Pride events to raise awareness about suicide prevention and provide resources to those in need.

"As we head into June, we are excited to offer a variety of activities aimed at raising awareness about suicide prevention and providing resources to those in need," said Angela Cummings, executive director of AFSP-IL. "From educational programs to our presence at Pride events, we're committed to reaching diverse communities and encouraging open conversations about mental health. By working together, we can help save lives and build a more supportive world for everyone."

Educational Programs:

Pride Events:

Suicide Prevention Resources

Suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. In 2022 The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports that 1,533 Illinois residents died by suicide, or 11.7 deaths for every 100,000 members of the population. AFSP Illinois emphasizes the importance of knowing the warning signs of suicide and reaching out to those who may be struggling.

AFSP and its Illinois chapter are dedicated to improved research, education, and advocacy. Through its statewide network of volunteers, AFSP Illinois offers prevention education programs that emphasize the importance of research-proven self-care techniques as well as the value of engaging professional support.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Or text TALK to 741741 or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal of greatly reducing the national suicide rate. For more: https://afsp.org/chapter/illinois

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Also from this source

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Raises over $800,000 for Suicide Prevention at 35th Annual Lifesavers Gala

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Raises over $800,000 for Suicide Prevention at 35th Annual Lifesavers Gala

Hundreds gathered at Lincoln Center on May 23, 2024, for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's (AFSP) 35th annual Lifesaver's Gala. A...
American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Honors Leading Researchers

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Honors Leading Researchers

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest private funder of suicide prevention research globally, will honor its 2024...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mental Health

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

News Releases in Similar Topics