American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and The Jed Foundation Announce Intent to Merge as Equals; Becoming the Nation's Largest Nonprofit Organization Dedicated to Suicide Prevention Across the Lifespan

The union of AFSP/JED leverages complementary strengths of both organizations and combined annual operating budget of approximately $75 million to drive greater impact and save more lives

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and The Jed Foundation (JED) today announced that subject to the approval by the New York State Attorney General, they intend to combine and become the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention/The Jed Foundation (AFSP/JED), the nation's largest nonprofit dedicated to suicide prevention across the lifespan. This merger of equals will unite the unique resources and approaches of AFSP and JED – two organizations that individually have made great strides in suicide prevention – to create an even stronger, more impactful organization with the mission of preventing suicide across the lifespan and bringing hope to those affected by suicide loss or risk. Further, AFSP/JED will seek to realize the vision of a world without suicide where every person is connected and thrives. The merger is expected to be completed by fall of 2026 subject to regulatory approvals.

AFSP | The Jed Foundation From left to right: Robert Gebbia and John MacPhee

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death overall and the second leading cause of death for young people in the United States, but with sustained investment in research, evidence-based programming, education, and sound policy advanced through advocacy, more lives can be saved. Doing so will require leadership that unifies efforts, scales proven solutions, and delivers measurable results. AFSP's research investment, national chapter presence, policy influence, and prevention and loss support programs extend across the lifespan. JED focuses on protecting emotional health and preventing suicide for young people by strengthening the systems and places where they live, learn, and grow. Together, the combined organization will achieve a coordinated national prevention strategy that spans youth through adulthood, encompassing the full range of prevention work, from strengthening connectedness and well-being to ensuring effective intervention and fostering healing after loss. AFSP/JED will connect communities, institutions, researchers, and policymakers around shared goals and data, and position itself as a credible, trusted national voice that can lead culture change while driving measurable population-level outcomes.

The current JED CEO, John MacPhee, will lead the combined organization following the closing.

"AFSP/JED will uniquely serve our country and local communities through effective suicide prevention approaches and the knowledge and expertise of our incredible teams, resources, and program areas," said MacPhee. "Uniting AFSP's focus on translating science into actionable suicide prevention strategies, policies, and research funding alongside a vibrant volunteer chapter network with JED's expertise and programs designed to protect emotional health and prevent suicide for our nation's teens and young adults, will create a dynamic organization. AFSP/JED will be greater than the sum of its parts and uniquely equipped to save more lives, reduce suicide risk, and improve mental health outcomes. All while bringing profound hope and support to individuals and families in need, and to those affected by suicide risk or loss."

Bob Gebbia, CEO of AFSP, will stay on as the Immediate Past CEO of the combined organization through his retirement on January 15, 2027, to support the integration.

"At this time of urgent and growing demand for mental health and suicide prevention support, the combining of AFSP and JED represents a bold leap forward, and will strengthen the future of suicide prevention in our country," said Gebbia. "Suicide is a health outcome that impacts people from every walk of life. While our organizations could continue to make a positive impact operating separately, this merger will enable us to better fulfill our mission of saving lives and bringing hope to people impacted by suicide across the entire lifespan."

JED's Chair of the Board of Directors, Michael Satow, and AFSP's National Board Chair, Ray Paul, Jr., will become co-chairs of AFSP/JED for one year from the effective date of the integration. Thereafter, Satow will serve as Chair of the Board of Directors.

United as one organization, AFSP/JED will have an annual operating budget of approximately $75 million and net assets of roughly $140 million and will be better positioned to achieve greater success. The combined approach will:

Provide people with knowledge, skills, and resources on mental health and suicide prevention so they can seek help, support others, and thrive.

Advance and translate research into practical tools, insights, and standards that strengthen prevention and save lives.

Implement a comprehensive, systems-level approach that strengthens connectedness and coping skills, promotes well-being, connects people to mental health care, and reduces risks for suicide by shaping the environments where people live, learn, work, and connect.

Promote youth mental health and prevent suicide by applying this comprehensive approach in schools, youth-serving organizations, and digital spaces.

Foster community and healing among those affected by suicide, including suicide loss, by building understanding, offering support, and creating hope.

Drive policy and systems change through advocacy, partnerships, and shared data to ensure every community is engaged in preventing suicide.

AFSP and JED have independently achieved significant success; and have long-standing shared origins, values, and a history of working together. Both were founded by individuals who had each personally experienced the loss of loved ones to suicide; AFSP by a small group of loss survivors who joined with researchers concerned for need to invest in better science and the knowledge on how to prevent suicide. From these origins, AFSP is now the world's leading private funder of suicide research, supported by 56,000 volunteer advocates and 73 chapters delivering suicide prevention in communities across all 50 states, and providing support for those affected by suicide.

JED was founded by Phil and Donna Satow following the loss of their youngest son, Jed, to suicide while he was in college. At the time, there was no uniform model for preventing suicide in schools, and mental health was frequently overlooked due to the shame, secrecy, and stigma that often surrounded mental health challenges. As a result, the Satows created a suicide prevention blueprint to help students navigate the emotional challenges of high school and college, prepare for adulthood, and thrive. JED has become the nation's leading organization for youth mental health and suicide prevention, partnering with nearly 1,500 schools and community-based organizations, serving 10 million youth through The JED Comprehensive Approach to Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention, and has engaged more than 30 million stakeholders through campaigns, training, digital resources, and strategic advising.

Individually, AFSP and JED drove mental health and suicide prevention into the mainstream, demonstrating their shared commitment through prior collaborative initiatives. They both founded and worked collaboratively on Seize the Awkward, a national campaign in partnership with the Ad Council that empowers young adults to talk openly about mental health and check in on friends who may be struggling. The partners have also collaborated for years as members of the National Council for Suicide Prevention.

For more information about both organizations, visit their websites at afsp.org and jedfoundation.org.

About The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

About The Jed Foundation

JED is committed to protecting emotional health and preventing suicide for our nation's teens and young adults. JED partners with high schools, colleges, school districts, and youth-serving community-based organizations to strengthen their mental health, substance misuse, and suicide prevention programs and systems. JED equips teens and young adults with the skills and knowledge to help themselves and each other, and encourages community awareness, understanding, and action for young adult mental health. Connect with JED: Email | LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Snapchat | YouTube

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention