American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Announces $7.6 Million Investment in Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Much of what is known about suicide comes from research funded by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). Today, AFSP announced 34 new research grants totaling $7.6 million, making the organization's total research investment in FY 2025 more than $30 million.

AFSP is the largest private funder of suicide prevention research in the United States and globally. The organization was founded when researchers came together with families who had lost loved ones to suicide. Research continues to inform every facet of AFSP's work including its awareness building and educational programs, nationwide advocacy efforts and loss survivor support.

"We are committed to funding novel, impactful and rigorous research studies," said AFSP Senior Vice President of Research Dr. Jill Harkavy Friedman. "By investing in the science of suicide, we will continue to discover the tools and interventions that can save lives. Each researcher who dedicates their time to this work is part of the growing movement to deepen knowledge of suicide risk, interventions and resources."

The 34 grants awarded this year address six key suicide research areas: (1) Neurobiological, (2) Genetics, (3) Psychosocial contributors, (4) Clinical Treatment, (5) Loss Survivor and (6) Community Intervention.

Areas examined by the newest grants include:

Developing better treatments for people who show risk for suicide in primary care

Examining suicidal thoughts and behavior in children over the long term

Identifying cultural factors that influence suicidal thoughts for those with unintended pregnancies

Neurobiological approaches to prevent suicide in those with mood disorders

New ways to comprehend Black youth's experience of suicide risk

Investigating the role of romantic couples' dynamics in suicidal thoughts

Development and use of virtual safety training safety training for a rural veteran population

Evaluating effectiveness of certain medications for preventing suicide among a high-risk population

Studying suicidal and other self-injurious behaviors after brain injury

Looking at how sleep and suicidal thoughts may be related to menstrual cycle

The research grants are funded mainly through small individual donations from participants who attend AFSP Out of the Darkness Walks. The grants are awarded globally and many of the researchers receive further funding from the National Institute of Mental Health and other large funding agencies.

AFSP's investments are guided by its Scientific Council, composed of leading suicide prevention experts, and by the priorities set by the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention.

AFSP welcomes applications in all areas of suicide research and sets priorities to stimulate research in typically understudied areas. Funding research that helps to understand and prevent suicide in underrepresented communities is core to this effort. The organization is committed to mentoring and supporting promising researchers focusing on these communities.

"A priority for our organization is nurturing early-career researchers who will become the future leaders of this important work," noted Dr. Harkavy-Friedman.

In 2023, AFSP co-hosted the Suicide Research Symposium, a free virtual research conference where early career researchers presented alongside seasoned researchers. The organization will also co-host the 2025 Suicide Research Symposium. AFSP also hosted the second Mentoring Immersion for Early Career Researchers Program, bringing together early career researchers and their mentors to revise their grant applications.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

