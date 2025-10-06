American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Announces $8.5 Million Investment in Research Funding for Genetics, Neurobiology, Therapies, Interventions and More

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time where research funding is being cut across the country in healthcare systems, universities and more, advancing suicide prevention work is more critical than ever. As the largest private funder of suicide prevention research in the United States and globally, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) continues to prioritize funding research and shaping suicide prevention strategies. Today, AFSP announced 36 new research grants totaling $8.5 million, making the organization's total research investment in FY 2026 more than $30 million.

These grants address six key suicide research areas: (1) Neurobiology, (2) Genetics, (3) Psychosocial contributors, (4) Clinical Treatment, (5) Surviving suicide loss and (6) Community Intervention. Find the full list of grants awarded here.

Some areas examined by the newest grants include:

Novel treatments for sleep disturbance for suicidal young adults.

Using care data and machine learning to identify youth and adults at risk for suicide.

Examining the contributions of genetics and brain function to suicidal thoughts and behaviors.

Learning more about suicide risk in neurodivergent youth.

Understanding the immune mechanisms underlying the anti-suicidal effects of ketamine and ECT.

Studying and addressing the impact of minority stress on suicidal thoughts and behavior in among those in the LGBTQ+ community.

Gaining insights into the effects of public health policies on suicide rates among youth in rural America.

Developing and testing several brief interventions for suicidal youth, some as young as elementary school age.

Determining the impact of maternal mental health medication use in pregnancy and offspring suicidal behavior.

Addressing suicidal thoughts, behaviors and quality of life among suicide bereaved Asians.

Research continues to inform every facet of AFSP's work including its awareness building and educational programs, nationwide advocacy efforts and support for those affected by suicide. Through grant funding, recruiting and training researchers and sharing our findings with the public, AFSP is creating a culture that's smart about mental health.

"We must continue funding research when lives are at stake," said AFSP Senior Vice President of Research Dr. Jill Harkavy-Friedman. "We are committed to continuing to raise the funds needed to support innovative research that helps us save and improve the lives of people who face mental health struggles."

In 2019, AFSP funded a standard research grant that sought to uncover biomarkers (measurable indicators of the presence of a disease or condition) that may be associated with suicide risk and the mental health conditions most associated with it. This study, conducted by researcher, Dr. Adolfo Sequeira and colleagues, is the first study to explore suicide specific gene expression changes both in blood and brain tissue in subjects with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). This study is part of the vision to one day be able to predict suicide risk through blood biomarkers and demonstrates how research plays a significant role in making groundbreaking discoveries and the needed development of treatment options in the field of suicide prevention.

The research grants are funded mainly through small individual donations from participants who attend AFSP Out of the Darkness Walks. The grants are awarded globally, and many of the researchers receive subsequent funding from the National Institute of Mental Health and other large funding agencies.

AFSP's investments are guided by its Scientific Council, composed of leading suicide prevention experts, and by the priorities set by the National Strategy for Suicide Prevention.

In 2023 and 2024, AFSP co-hosted the Suicide Research Symposium, a free virtual research conference where early career researchers presented alongside seasoned researchers. The organization will also co-host the 2025 International Summit on Suicide Research along with the International Academy of Suicide Research. AFSP also hosted the third Mentoring Immersion for Early Career Researchers Program, bringing together early career researchers and their mentors to revise their grant applications.

AFSP welcomes applications in all areas of suicide research and sets priorities to stimulate research in typically understudied areas. Funding research that helps to understand and prevent suicide in underrepresented communities and populations with higher rates is core to this effort. The organization is committed to mentoring and supporting promising researchers focusing on these communities.

To learn more about suicide prevention research, visit afsp.org/research.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Please fill out this press request form with media inquiries and review AFSP's Ethical Reporting Tips.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention