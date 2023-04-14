American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Announces Out of the Darkness Walks Throughout Illinois

Communities join the fight against suicide by coming together to save lives and support those impacted by suicide

CHICAGO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communities across Illinois will join the fight against suicide in local Out of the Darkness Community Walks this fall and students will participate in Out of the Darkness Campus Walks this spring, sponsored by the Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP). The walks provide an opportunity for people impacted by suicide to come together to connect and support one another, as well as raise awareness and funds for AFSP.

This spring, Campus Walks will be held at several colleges and universities, including:

Community Walkers smile in front of a sign reading: "Why We Walk"

Illinois Institute of Technology , 2:00 p.m. , April 15 , Keating Center, 3040 S. Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL

, , , Keating Center, 3040 S. Wabash Avenue, Lewis University , 10:00 a.m. , April 15 , Burnham Nature Trail, Romeoville, IL

, , , Burnham Nature Trail, McHenry County , hosted by Huntley High School – 6:00 p.m. , May 6 , Huntley High School Field House , Huntley, IL

, hosted by – , , , Stillman Valley High – 1:00 p.m. , May 7 , Stillman Valley High School , Stillman Valley, IL

Community Walks are held in LaSalle County, Macomb/McDonough County, Springfield, the Quad Cities, and other cities and towns throughout Illinois in September and October:

In 2020, suicide was the third leading cause of death for people in Illinois ages 10-24 and 25-34. Almost five times as many people died by suicide in 2019 than in alcohol-related motor vehicle accidents.

"Along with my co-chairs, we decided to bring back the IIT campus walk because we felt that mental health is an important issue that needs to be discussed," said Magnus Mikhail, co-chair of the Campus Walk at IIT.

In 2020, 54% of Americans had been affected by suicide in some way. AFSP works to prevent suicide through education, advocacy and support for those impacted by suicide. The Out of the Darkness Community and Campus Walks raise awareness of these efforts and funds, which are split between Illinois and national efforts. Community walks in Illinois raise more than $400,000 annually. This is in addition to the annual Out of the Darkness Chicagoland Walk, being held on Oct. 21, 2023 this year, which is the largest of the AFSP community walks in the country.

"I walk for my son Adam, every day, every week, every year. He doesn't have a voice now so I am his voice," said Susan Denecke, Macomb/McDonough County Walk Chair. "I want others to feel they are not alone, they are seen, they matter. The AFSP Walks give visibility to the idea we need to pay attention and do positive work in our community and our world."

Since the first walk was held in 2004, these walks have provided a platform to create awareness about mental health issues. American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide.

There is no fee to register for an Out of the Darkness Walk. Individuals wishing to participate can find the registration page for their local walk at www.afsp.org/ILTogether. Register today and be part of the movement coming #TogetherToFightSuicide.

For more Information about the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention go to https://afsp.org/.

To find out more about the nearest local community walk, check www.afsp.org/ILTogether.

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal to greatly reduce the national suicide rate.

About Out of the Darkness Community Walks:

The mission of The American Foundation of Suicide Prevention's Community Walks is to allow a platform for individuals to come together in support of suicide prevention. Held in hundreds of cities across the country, these events give people the courage to open up about their own connections to suicide, and also provide an easier venue for mental health discussion across diverse backgrounds.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline.

Or call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention