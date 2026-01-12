Leading Mental Health Researchers and Advocates to Be Honored at Premier Suicide Prevention Gala on May 7

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the largest private funder of suicide prevention research, today announced its 37th Annual Lifesavers Gala will take place on May 7, 2026 at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Each spring, AFSP's Lifesavers Gala recognizes outstanding champions of suicide prevention, whose dedication to the cause has made a powerful impact in our efforts to save lives and spread hope to those affected by suicide.

AFSP's 37th Annual Lifesavers Gala Save the Date

This year's event will be hosted by Michell C. Clark, an author, artist and creator in the mental health space and chaired by Peter Fang, Worldwide Vice President, Neuroscience, Global Commercial Strategy Organization, Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson is the Gala Chair sponsor for this special evening.

"AFSP is excited to announce our 37th Annual Lifesavers Gala, a powerful and memorable night that recognizes honorees for the incredible contributions they have made in support of suicide prevention," said AFSP Chief Executive Officer Robert Gebbia. "We are most grateful to Johnson & Johnson for chairing the Gala and for making this a special evening for our cause. It will help save lives."

The Gala is an important moment that helps us raise much-needed awareness and funds for AFSP's leading research, education, advocacy, and support initiatives, while also allowing our community to reflect on the past year's accomplishments, and use those successes as a springboard for future achievements.

To become a leading sponsor of the gala or to buy tickets to join us, please visit the 37th Annual Lifesavers Gala event here.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with its Policy and Advocacy Office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, D.C., and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

Media interested in speaking with AFSP on this news are encouraged to fill out this press request form and review AFSP's Ethical Reporting Guidelines.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention