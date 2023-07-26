American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Applauds Biden-Harris Administration for Announced Rules to Strengthen Parity Enforcement

WASHINGTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), the nation's leading suicide prevention organization commends the Biden-Harris administration and the U.S. Department of Labor for proposing new rules to strengthen mental health parity enforcement. Health plans are required by law to cover mental health and substance use at parity with coverage for physical health to ensure that services are available to all who need them. However, many health plans remain in violation of the law – a problem the proposed rules seek to address.

"Mental health parity laws have been shown to reduce suicide rates by as much as five percent," said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. "These proposed rules will help advance the nationwide effort to prevent suicide, and we urge their swift dissemination and adoption."

By strengthening enforcement powers, these proposed rules will help realize the vision of the Paul Wellstone and Pete Domenici Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention shares the bold vision laid out by this law, to advance health equity, prevent suicide, and expand healthcare accessibility.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states including Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

