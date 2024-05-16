American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Hosts "Talk Away the Dark" Roundtable Discussion with Zack Snyder and Charlie Hunnam during Mental Health Awareness Month

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is streaming a special roundtable event [here] on May 30 with film director, producer and screenwriter Zack Snyder, actor and screenwriter Charlie Hunnam, alongside AFSP experts and volunteers to help raise funds for suicide prevention and awareness of AFSP's campaign "Talk Away the Dark". The "Talk Away the Dark" campaign aims to equip individuals with the skills to recognize warning signs of suicide, engage in caring and honest conversations about mental health, and connect those in need with help.

"I'm very grateful to be included in this conversation. Mental health is a subject matter that deserves all of our attention. I'm eager to learn from experts and offer whatever insights I can through my journey to better understand my own mental health," said Charlie Hunnam.

When asked about the event, Zack Snyder commented, "As someone whose family has been directly impacted by suicide, I feel strongly about bringing the topic of suicide out of the darkness. I hope this conversation will encourage more people to become aware of how they can make a difference in their own lives, and know how to reach support, whether it's for themselves or someone they care about."

The conversation will focus on empathy, empowerment, and actionable strategies for suicide prevention. This event offers participants an opportunity to submit questions about mental health, gain insights into self-care practices, and learn how to support others effectively.

"We believe that everyone can play a role in suicide prevention, regardless of their expertise in mental health," said the AFSP's Executive Director for Greater Los Angeles & Central Coast, Louisa Rocque. "Our aim is to foster open dialogue and provide resources that empower individuals to initiate and sustain meaningful conversations about mental health."

Online viewers will have the opportunity to donate to AFSP, with all gifts matched up to $20,000 by a generous advocate of the organization. Additionally, limited edition merchandise featuring artwork created for the event will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting AFSP.

The event is supported by social membership network VERO and ArtCenter College of Design. To submit questions or RSVP for the online viewing, visit afsp.org/roundtable. The deadline for question submissions is May 19, and the event will stream here and on AFSP's VERO account on May 30, 12:00-1:00 pm PT.

Suicide can be prevented and we can all help saves lives. Learn about AFSP's breakthrough "Talk Away the Dark" campaign and its new #RealConvo Guide,"Connecting Someone to Help (When They're Hesitant)" to have brave conversations about mental health, and to lean in and ask directly about suicide if struggles are not improving.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through public education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on VERO, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and TikTok.

