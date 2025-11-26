AFSP Illinois Offers Guidance and Resources for Coping with the Holiday Blues

Two December programs provide education and support for those struggling emotionally

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- While the holiday season is often portrayed as a time of joy and togetherness, for many people it can also bring sadness, loneliness, and stress. The Illinois Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) is reminding Illinois residents that they are not alone; hope, healing, and support are available throughout the holiday season.

"For some, the weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year's can magnify feelings of loss, isolation, or anxiety," said Angela Cummings, executive director of AFSP Illinois. "Acknowledging those emotions and taking steps to care for your mental health can make a real difference. Sometimes, the most powerful thing we can do is simply talk to someone and remind each other that it's OK not to feel OK."

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 64% of people living with mental illness say their symptoms worsen during the holidays. AFSP Illinois encourages anyone struggling with "holiday blues" to take proactive steps to support their mental health.

Top 10 Ways to Cope with the Holiday Blues

Get outside during daylight hours. Fewer daylight hours can affect mood. Try walking, sitting outside, or watching the sunrise. Make connections with others. Reach out to friends, family, or neighbors. Check in on those who may be lonely. Maintain healthy sleep habits. Stick to a consistent sleep schedule, avoid screens before bed, and keep your bedroom cool for better rest. Take breaks. Schedule downtime and disconnect from social media or stressful news cycles. Practice mindfulness or meditation. Remove something from your holiday task list. Give yourself permission to simplify. Skip a gift exchange, send fewer cards, or delegate tasks. Find balance between being with others and being alone. Participate in low-key gatherings or quiet activities that bring comfort. Find choices within obligations. If you must attend an event, set boundaries for yourself such as stepping out for a walk or leaving early. Set personal boundaries. Practice saying no to uncomfortable conversations or commitments and protect your emotional space. Prioritize your mental health. Keep therapy appointments, take prescribed medications, exercise, and limit alcohol use. Find resources if you're struggling. AFSP offers suicide prevention programs and resources at afsp.org/suicide-prevention-resources.

Free Virtual Programs in December

AFSP Illinois will host two free online programs offering practical tools and education for individuals and caregivers during the holiday season:

Talk Saves Lives: Seniors & The Holidays

Date: Monday, Dec. 1, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. CST

Location: Zoom

Register: afspil-tsl-dec2025.attendease.com

This community-based presentation focuses on suicide prevention among older adults. Participants will learn about warning signs, risk factors, and protective strategies to help keep seniors and loved ones safe during the holidays.

Finding Hope: Guidance for Supporting Those at Risk

Date: Monday, Dec. 8, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. CST

Location: Zoom

Register: afspil-fh-dec2025.attendease.com

This session provides practical advice for family members, friends, and caregivers supporting someone who struggles with suicidal thoughts. Topics include understanding suicide, offering support, safety planning, and self-care for caregivers.

Both programs are free and open to participants aged 18 and older, though pre-registration is required.

AFSP and its Illinois chapter are dedicated to improved research, education, and advocacy. Through its statewide network of volunteers, AFSP Illinois offers prevention education programs that emphasize the importance of research-proven self-care techniques as well as the value of engaging professional support.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide, please call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Lifeline. Or text TALK to 741741 or go to https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org / .

About the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to individuals affected by suicide. The organization creates a culture that is smart regarding mental health through educational programs, advocation for suicide prevention, and providing support for those affected by suicide. All donations go towards these efforts with the goal of greatly reducing the national suicide rate. For more: https://afsp.org/chapter/illinois

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention