American Global Strategies Announces Former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison as Non-Executive Vice Chairman

WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC (AGS), a leading international advisory and consulting firm, announced that former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison is joining the firm as non-executive Vice Chairman.

Morrison served as the 30th Prime Minister of Australia from 2018 to 2022. As a founding member of the Quad Leaders Dialogue and one of the chief architects of the AUKUS defense agreement, Morrison brings extraordinary experience at the highest levels of international affairs and defense policy. Prime Minister Morrison also played a central role in the establishment of the first ever Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Australia and ASEAN.

For his leadership in addressing global challenges and his exceptional dedication to the U.S. – Australian alliance, Morrison was made a Chief Commander of the Legion of Merit by President Trump in December 2020.

"Prime Minister Scott Morrison is widely regarded as one of the most consequential world leaders of the last decade, presiding over unprecedented changes to Australia's foreign and defense policies," said Ambassador Robert C. O'Brien (ret.), Chairman of AGS. "As American Global Strategies' non-Executive Vice Chairman, Prime Minister Morrison will bring high-level relationships and unique geopolitical insights to our clients."

Mr Morrison said "I'm looking forward to working once again with Ambassador O'Brien and the whole AGS team, especially here in the Indo-Pacific. Robert and I enjoyed a great working relationship when I was Prime Minister. Together we can draw on our combined networks and experience in the region to help clients navigate a highly dynamic geopolitical landscape that presents risks and opportunities."

"And it's not just in the defense and security space. Supply chains, technological change, resource security, energy transition and new types of partnerships between the private and public sectors are all impacted by the world becoming an ever more complicated place. There's a lot to unpack here and I'm pleased to be teaming up with people at AGS who know what they're talking about and know what to do about it."

AGS delivers unparalleled expertise for its clients by assessing the global political environment and devising strategies to navigate international and domestic challenges. Founded by former U.S. National Security Advisor Ambassador Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray, the firm has assembled a leading team of experts with experience at the White House, State Department, and Pentagon.

