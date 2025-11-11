Jason Chaffetz joins American Global Strategies as a Senior Advisor

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC announced the addition of Jason Chaffetz to the firm as a Senior Advisor. Mr. Chaffetz brings decades of experience in public service, media, and private sector leadership to AGS's growing team of experts.

Jason Chaffetz

Mr. Chaffetz was elected to the United States House of Representatives in 2008 from Utah's Third District and served until 2017. After just three terms, he was selected by his colleagues to chair the powerful House Oversight & Government Reform Committee, where he led high-profile investigations into federal agencies including the United States Secret Service, the Department of Education, and the Benghazi terrorist attack. He also founded the committee's first-ever I.T. subcommittee, focusing on procurement, privacy, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.

In addition to his congressional service, Jason has held distinguished roles in academia and policy. He was a Resident Fellow at Harvard University's Institute of Politics in 2017, a Distinguished Fellow at the Government Accountability Institute beginning in 2021, and currently serves as a Visiting Fellow at The Heritage Foundation, where he contributes to the Oversight Project. He also sits on the National Board of Advisors for the Freedom Festival in Provo, Utah.

Prior to his time in Congress, Jason served as Chief of Staff to Utah Governor Jon Huntsman and was appointed to the Board of Trustees for Utah Valley State College. He also spent over a decade in the private sector, including leadership roles at Nu Skin Enterprises and founding his own consulting firm. A graduate of Brigham Young University, Jason earned his BA in Communications and was a record-setting placekicker on the university's football team.

"Jason is a proven leader and public servant whose insights and integrity are widely respected. We are proud to welcome him to AGS as we continue expanding our capabilities to serve clients across defense, energy, and technology sectors," said Ambassador (ret.) Robert C. O'Brien, AGS' Chairman.

"American Global Strategies (AGS) has demonstrated they are the best in their class. AGS has the talent, insight, and integrity to do what very few are capable of doing. I am honored to join the team and work with such a talented group," said Congressman Chaffetz.

American Global Strategies LLC is a boutique strategic advisory firm founded by former National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray. The staff is comprised of professionals who have served at the White House, State, Treasury, Commerce, USTR, the Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill. The firm's primary office is located in Washington, D.C. Visit us at https://americanglobalstrategies.com/

For press inquiries, please reach out to [email protected]

SOURCE American Global Strategies