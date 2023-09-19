American Global Strategies Announces New Partnership with Skyline Capitol and Retired Congressman Chris Stewart

"Since its inception, American Global Strategies has prided itself on assembling the top experts in their fields to provide our clients unparalleled geopolitical expertise and analysis. Our strategic partnership with Skyline Capitol continues this tradition, providing deep Capitol Hill experience to help companies navigate today's Washington." -- Ambassador (ret.) Robert C. O'Brien, Chairman of American Global Strategies LLC

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC (AGS), a leading international advisory and consulting firm, announced their strategic partnership with Skyline Capitol, the new government affairs firm to be headed by recently retired Congressman Chris Stewart (R-UT). The strategic partnership will offer clients a unique series of offerings across the government relations and geopolitical consulting spheres. 

 AGS delivers unparalleled expertise for its clients by assessing the global political environment and devising strategies to navigate international and domestic challenges. Founded by former U.S. National Security Advisor Ambassador Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray, the firm has assembled a leading team of experts with experience at the White House, State Department, and Pentagon. 

As a senior member on both the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence and the Appropriations Committee, Congressman Stewart brings an exceptional depth of knowledge regarding Intelligence and Defense Department policy and the Appropriations process. As a decorated and world-record setting pilot, Congressman Stewart spent 14 years in the United States Air Force. 

Congressman Stewart will be joined at Skyline Capitol by Clay White, his longtime advisor and Chief of Staff. Mr. White is well-respected on Capitol Hill for his deep relationships and understanding of the Appropriations process.

"Congressman Stewart was one of the most respected Members of Congress, with a long history of dedicated service to the country. His expertise on intelligence and appropriations matters is unmatched, and AGS looks forward to a close collaboration with him and Skyline Capitol through our strategic partnership," said Ambassador O'Brien. 

"I'm both grateful and proud to form this strategic partnership with my dear friend, Ambassador O'Brien," said Congressman Stewart. "Robert has long been a source of wisdom and strength for myself and our nation. And I'm honored for the strategic partnership with AGS and look forward to contributing my congressional expertise to Skyline Capitol and our future clients."

The strategic partnership goes into effect today, September 19, 2023. To read more about Skyline Capitol click here.

