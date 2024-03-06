American Global Strategies Announces Several New Additions to the Firm

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, American Global Strategies LLC (AGS) announced several new additions to the firm. Anthony Ruggiero is joining the firm as a Senior Vice President. Additionally, Mark Youngblood, a 23-year veteran of the United States Secret Service, is joining AGS as the Director of Security.

Major General Lee Levy, USAF (Ret.) and Dr. James L. Regens have also joined the firm as Senior Advisors who will support AGS' clients firm-wide from the Oklahoma City office.

Mr. Ruggiero is an expert in sanctions, illicit finance, export controls, counterproliferation, and nonproliferation with nearly two decades of senior U.S. Government experience. At the National Security Council (NSC) he served as Senior Director for Counterproliferation and Biodefense from 2019-2021, where he advised White House leadership on a wide range of issues. Previously, he was NSC Director for North Korea (2018-2019), a Foreign Policy Fellow in the Office of Senator Marco Rubio, and worked at the Department of State and the Department of the Treasury. Additionally, Anthony brings to AGS vast international expertise from his research at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) on issues such as U.S. sanctions policy; weapons of mass destruction programs in North Korea, Iran, Syria, Russia, and China; COVID-19 origins; and Chinese money laundering organization's role in America's fentanyl crisis. His work has been published in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.

"Anthony is exceptionally well-regarded in the national security community for his professionalism and expertise across a wide-range of topics, and our clients will benefit from his deep understanding of the policy process and knowledge of the key players in Washington," said AGS Chairman Ambassador Robert C. O'Brien (ret.).

Mr. Youngblood brings extensive security, investigative, intelligence and threat assessment experience to American Global Strategies. Mark began his career with the United States Secret Service in the Philadelphia Field Office. He was then assigned to the Presidential Protective Division under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Over his career, Mark participated in the security preparations and operations for the President, Vice President, and other U.S. dignitaries in over 40 foreign countries. He also led the protective details of over 75 visiting foreign heads of state.

"Mark has a deep understanding of the security challenges facing corporations today, informed by his decades of law enforcement and security experience," said Ambassador O'Brien. "Bringing Mark's security expertise in-house will provide AGS' clients a unique resource as they respond to the evolving security landscape."

Major General Levy is a 34-year veteran of the US Air Force culminating in his service as the 2nd Commanding General of the Air Force Sustainment Center. He is the recipient of 2 Distinguished Service Medals, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit as well numerous campaign and service medals and awards. General Levy currently serves on the Board of Directors of the National Defense Industrial Association and is a Doctoral Candidate at Vanderbilt University.

Dr. Regens has decades of experience in private, academic, and government positions relating to national security and intelligence, including service in the United States Marine Corps, U.S. Government policy and analytical positions, as a research fellow at national laboratories, and a tenured faculty member at major research universities. He is the Founding Partner of Antiphon Solutions, an analytics and innovative technologies firm based in Oklahoma City and Tucson, and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Dr. Regens has written and spoken widely on intelligence and national security, data analytics and computational modeling, risk and decision making, technology innovation and development, and nuclear energy.

"Our Senior Advisors are a vital part of how AGS provides unparalleled expertise for our clients and expands our firm's offerings," said AGS Chief Executive Officer Alexander Gray. "The addition of General Levy and Dr. Regens furthers our firm's commitment to a robust presence in Oklahoma and the Mid-Continent region and continues AGS' tradition of tapping into Oklahoma's pool of national security talent to serve our clients firmwide."

American Global Strategies LLC is a boutique strategic advisory firm founded by former National Security Advisor Robert C. O'Brien and former National Security Council Chief of Staff Alexander B. Gray. The staff is comprised of professionals who have served at the White House, State Department, Pentagon, and on Capitol Hill. The firm's offices are in Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Oklahoma City.

Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE American Global Strategies